Vijay Varma is a true sneakerhead
Hardika
Gupta
JAN 31, 2023
FASHION
Vijay Varma is a true sneakerhead and his Instagram feed serves as proof
Nike SB Dunk Low Club 58
Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram
White sneakers are among his top choices
Gucci white tennis high-top sneakers
Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram
These sneakers look cool on the Darlings actor
Nike Air Jordan 1
Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram
Only he could have carried these sneakers so stylishly
These sneakers look cool on the Darlings actor
Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram
The pop of neon adds a dash of colours to the basic black sneakers
Nike Air Jordan 1 Bio Hack
Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram
These sneakers from Nike are one of the most sought after pairs among the sneakerhead community
Nike SB Dunk High Dog Walker
Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram
These green and white sneakers with black laces are uber cool
Nike SB Dunk Low Supreme
Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram
We love how Vijay has styled his sneakers with this outfit
Nike SB Parra Abstract Art Dunks
Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram
We absolutely love his shoe collection
Nike SB Low Ben & Jerry's Chunky Dunky
Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram
