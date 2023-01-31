Heading 3

Vijay Varma is a true sneakerhead

Vijay Varma is a true sneakerhead and his Instagram feed serves as proof

Nike SB Dunk Low Club 58

Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram

White sneakers are among his top choices

Gucci white tennis high-top sneakers

Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram

These sneakers look cool on the Darlings actor

Nike Air Jordan 1

Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram

Only he could have carried these sneakers so stylishly

Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram

The pop of neon adds a dash of colours to the basic black sneakers

Nike Air Jordan 1 Bio Hack

Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram

These sneakers from Nike are one of the most sought after pairs among the sneakerhead community

Nike SB Dunk High Dog Walker

Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram

These green and white sneakers with black laces are uber cool

Nike SB Dunk Low Supreme

Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram

We love how Vijay has styled his sneakers with this outfit

Nike SB Parra Abstract Art Dunks

Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram

We absolutely love his shoe collection

Nike SB Low Ben & Jerry's Chunky Dunky

Image Source - Vijay Varma Instagram

