Heading 3

Vijay Varma’s quirky dressing sense

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 22, 2023

Image- Vijay Varma’s Instagram


Vijay Varma, a popular Indian actor, is known for his unique and quirky dressing style

Introduction

Image- Vijay Varma’s Instagram

He often experiments with bold colours, prints, and patterns, making him stand out from the crowd

Boldness

Image- Vijay Varma’s Instagram

Red Carpet Glam

Vijay has been seen sporting unconventional outfits at red carpet-events and promotions

Image- Vijay Varma’s Instagram

He combines traditional and modern elements to create his distinctive fashion statements

Mix and Match

Image- Vijay Varma’s Instagram

Vijay's fashion sense has been praised by fashion critics and his fans alike

Fashion Critic

Image- Vijay Varma’s Instagram

He is not afraid to take risks and steps out of his comfort zone

Stepping out of comfort zone

Image- Vijay Varma’s Instagram

Vijay has also been spotted wearing unconventional accessories like hats, quirky shoes, and statement jewellery

Unconventional style

Image- Vijay Varma’s Instagram

He effortlessly blends high-end designer wear with street-style fashion

Street-style fashion

Image- Vijay Varma’s Instagram

His unique sense of style has made him a fashion icon for the younger generation

Inspires young generation

Image- Vijay Varma’s Instagram 

Vijay Varma's quirky dressing sense is a reflection of his personality - bold, confident, and unapologetic

Quirky Sense

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here