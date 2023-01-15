Vijay Varma’s style files
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 15, 2023
FASHION
Source: Vijay Varma Instagram
Making a statement with his unconventional style, Vijay rocks a mustard shirt and brown pants with a black jacket
Unusual Style
Source: Vijay Varma Instagram
He keeps his style effortlessly easy yet eye-catching in a long white Bandhgala-inspired shirt, blue overshirt, and blue pants
Effortlessly Easy
Varun Dhawan’s style file
Tiger Shroff's impeccable style file
Source: Vijay Varma Instagram
He brings the retro style back in a plaid pantsuit paired with a floral-print shirt
Retro Style
Source: Vijay Varma Instagram
Making oversized fits cool again, Varma dons an oversized striped shirt with a long coat and baggy jeans
Turning Heads
Source: Vijay Varma Instagram
He is a denim boy in this sky-blue denim co-ord set
Denim Look
Source: Vijay Varma Instagram
He is a total badass in these straight-fit white pants and matching shirt and a jacket
Urbane
Source: Vijay Varma Instagram
The Darlings actor aced casual style in a pair of baggy jeans and a round-neck tee
Charming
Source: Vijay Varma Instagram
He aces eccentric style in this plaid pantsuit paired with a vibrant yellow t-shirt
Eccentric Style
Source: Vijay Varma Instagram
He looks suave in his all-black look featuring a black sweatshirt and black pants
Debonair
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.