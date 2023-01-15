Vijay Varma’s style files

Heading 3

Source: Vijay Varma Instagram 

Making a statement with his unconventional style, Vijay rocks a mustard shirt and brown pants with a black jacket

Unusual Style 

Source: Vijay Varma Instagram 

He keeps his style effortlessly easy yet eye-catching in a long white Bandhgala-inspired shirt, blue overshirt, and blue pants

Effortlessly Easy

Source: Vijay Varma Instagram 

He brings the retro style back in a plaid pantsuit paired with a floral-print shirt

Retro Style

Source: Vijay Varma Instagram 

Making oversized fits cool again, Varma dons an oversized striped shirt with a long coat and baggy jeans

Turning Heads

Source: Vijay Varma Instagram 

He is a denim boy in this sky-blue denim co-ord set

Denim Look

Source: Vijay Varma Instagram 

He is a total badass in these straight-fit white pants and matching shirt and a jacket

Urbane 

Source: Vijay Varma Instagram 

The Darlings actor aced casual style in a pair of baggy jeans and a round-neck tee

Charming 

Source: Vijay Varma Instagram 

He aces eccentric style in this plaid pantsuit paired with a vibrant yellow t-shirt

Eccentric Style 

Source: Vijay Varma Instagram 

He looks suave in his all-black look featuring a black sweatshirt and black pants

Debonair

