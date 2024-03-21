pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 21, 2024
Vijay Varma’s suave fashion sense
Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma
Vijay looked uber cool in this oversized grey colored suit, paired alongside a peach T-shirt and accessorized with a silver chain
#1
Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma
The critically acclaimed actor looked extremely debonair in this black leather ensemble, consisting of a black shirt, leather pants, tie and a jacket
#2
Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma
Varma’s risky choices are the talk of the town!He pulled off a green suit, adorned with black stripes, with utmost ease
#3
Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma
The Murder Mubarak actor looked debonair as he styled a blue velvet suit and paired it with minimal accessories
#4
Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma
Vijay yet again stunned everyone with his fashion choices as he styled a grey blazer effortlessly
#5
Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma
#6
The Gully Boy star’s unique white short blazer paired with brown trousers; adorned with floral prints, looked immaculately stylish
Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma
Varma’s Gen Z fashion sense is aesthetically pleasing! His denim-on-denim look made a strong style statement!
#7
Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma
It’s tough to pull off a white suit; however, Vijay did it easily. He styled a white shirt alongside a white blazer and paired it with wide-legged white trousers
#8
Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma
The Darlings actor yet again perfectly pulled off an oversized blazer look and paired it with a sheer Tshirt
#9
Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma
Vijay Varma looked handsome in this sheer buttoned top paired with wide-legged black trousers and accessorized the look minimally
#10
