Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 21, 2024

Vijay Varma’s suave fashion sense 

Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma 

Vijay looked uber cool in this oversized grey colored suit, paired alongside a peach T-shirt and accessorized with a silver chain

#1

Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma 

The critically acclaimed actor looked extremely debonair in this black leather ensemble, consisting of a black shirt, leather pants, tie and a jacket

#2

Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma 

Varma’s risky choices are the talk of the town!He pulled off a green suit, adorned with black stripes, with utmost ease

#3

Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma 

The Murder Mubarak actor looked debonair as he styled a blue velvet suit and paired it with minimal accessories 

#4

Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma 

Vijay yet again stunned everyone with his fashion choices as he styled a grey blazer effortlessly 

#5

Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma 

#6

The Gully Boy star’s unique white short blazer paired with brown trousers; adorned with floral prints, looked immaculately stylish

Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma 

Varma’s Gen Z  fashion sense is aesthetically pleasing! His denim-on-denim look made a strong style statement!

#7

Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma 

It’s tough to pull off a white suit; however, Vijay did it easily. He styled a white shirt alongside a white blazer and paired it with wide-legged white trousers 

#8

Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma 

The Darlings actor yet again perfectly pulled off an oversized blazer look and paired it with a sheer Tshirt 

#9

Image source- Instagram@itsvijayvarma 

Vijay Varma looked handsome in this sheer buttoned top paired with wide-legged black trousers and accessorized the look minimally

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here