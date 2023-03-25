Heading 3

Vikrant Massey’s style game

mar 25, 2023

Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram


Vikrant Massey is known for his effortless and understated fashion style

Understated

Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

He is often seen in simple, classic outfits that reflect his personal style

Simple and Sophisticated

Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

Suit-up

Massey is fond of wearing well-tailored suits, which he accessorizes with a pocket square or a lapel pin

Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

He also has a penchant for traditional Indian wear, such as kurta pajamas and bandhgalas

Indian Wear

Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

Massey's fashion choices are often influenced by his roles in films and TV shows

Influenced by his roles

Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

He is not afraid to experiment with colours, fabrics, and textures to create unique looks

Experimental

Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

Massey's off-duty style is casual and comfortable, with a preference for denim and sneakers

Off-Duty Looks

Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

He also likes to layer his outfits, using jackets or sweaters to add depth and interest

Layering

Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

Massey's fashion choices are reflective of his personality - relaxed, grounded, and unpretentious

Reflects his personality

Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

He is a style icon for many young men who appreciate his simple yet stylish approach to dressing

Simple and stylish approach

