Vikrant Massey’s style game
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 25, 2023
Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
Vikrant Massey is known for his effortless and understated fashion style
Understated
Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
He is often seen in simple, classic outfits that reflect his personal style
Simple and Sophisticated
Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
Suit-up
Massey is fond of wearing well-tailored suits, which he accessorizes with a pocket square or a lapel pin
Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
He also has a penchant for traditional Indian wear, such as kurta pajamas and bandhgalas
Indian Wear
Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
Massey's fashion choices are often influenced by his roles in films and TV shows
Influenced by his roles
Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
He is not afraid to experiment with colours, fabrics, and textures to create unique looks
Experimental
Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
Massey's off-duty style is casual and comfortable, with a preference for denim and sneakers
Off-Duty Looks
Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
He also likes to layer his outfits, using jackets or sweaters to add depth and interest
Layering
Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
Massey's fashion choices are reflective of his personality - relaxed, grounded, and unpretentious
Reflects his personality
Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
He is a style icon for many young men who appreciate his simple yet stylish approach to dressing
Simple and stylish approach
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.