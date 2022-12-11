Heading 3

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's vacay style

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Winter diaries

Anushka and Virat wore casual outfits and paired them with winter jackets during the vacay recently

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka sported a crop top with denim jeans while Virat opted for an all-black look as they stepped out for a coffee date

Casual day out

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat looked dapper in a white t-shirt paired with black pants and Anushka wore a pink off-shoulder top with ripped jeans during their Delhi vacay

Stylish

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The power couple took over the streets of Belgium in casual and comfy outfits

Sunkissed

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka and Virat chose to wear cool t-shirts during one of their trips

Wanderers

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress aced the denim-on-denim trend while Virat looked cute in a pink t-shirt as they explored the lush green field

Nature lovers

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

In this one, they enjoyed a forest trek in cool puffer jackets

Trek ready

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The duo enjoyed the golden hour moment during their vacay in black outfits

Golden hour

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Anushka wore a black bodycon dress that came with a slit while Virat went ahead with a casual outfit in this one

Sunny day out

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Anushka rocked a shimmery slip dress and Virat looked handsome in a semi-formal look as they spent time in Australia

Romance is in the air

