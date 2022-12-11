pinkvilla
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's vacay style
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Winter diaries
Anushka and Virat wore casual outfits and paired them with winter jackets during the vacay recently
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka sported a crop top with denim jeans while Virat opted for an all-black look as they stepped out for a coffee date
Casual day out
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Virat looked dapper in a white t-shirt paired with black pants and Anushka wore a pink off-shoulder top with ripped jeans during their Delhi vacay
Stylish
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The power couple took over the streets of Belgium in casual and comfy outfits
Sunkissed
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka and Virat chose to wear cool t-shirts during one of their trips
Wanderers
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress aced the denim-on-denim trend while Virat looked cute in a pink t-shirt as they explored the lush green field
Nature lovers
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
In this one, they enjoyed a forest trek in cool puffer jackets
Trek ready
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The duo enjoyed the golden hour moment during their vacay in black outfits
Golden hour
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Anushka wore a black bodycon dress that came with a slit while Virat went ahead with a casual outfit in this one
Sunny day out
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Anushka rocked a shimmery slip dress and Virat looked handsome in a semi-formal look as they spent time in Australia
Romance is in the air
