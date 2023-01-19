Heading 3

Vogue pics of BB16’s Sumbul Touqeer

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 19, 2023

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer is slaying her party look in this bodycon shimmery pink short dress

Diva in sequins

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer looks comfy and chic in a light pink sweatshirt and distressed denims

Comfy in sweatshirt

Video Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The yellow lehenga choli with multicolour skirt is the perfect Indian attire for a wedding

Diva in lehenga 

Video Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul is seen having fun as she dances in a cartoon print crop top and high waist denims

Crop top with denims

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul looks fashionable diva in a multicolour outfit with her fitted dress and crop jacket

Multicolour outfit 

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant added a twist to her look with an off-shoulder white short dress

Off-shoulder outfit

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stunning in a white collared shirt with denim bustier and golden hoops

Denim love

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer is acing the retro style in a checkered romper with a plain white top

Chic look in rompers

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The actress looks breathtaking in a printed short satin dress as she went out on a trip with family

Amazing in Satin 

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer looks like a boss lady in a gorgeous black collared dress with lace sleeves

Little black dress 

