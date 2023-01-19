Vogue pics of BB16’s Sumbul Touqeer
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 19, 2023
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer is slaying her party look in this bodycon shimmery pink short dress
Diva in sequins
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer looks comfy and chic in a light pink sweatshirt and distressed denims
Comfy in sweatshirt
Video Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The yellow lehenga choli with multicolour skirt is the perfect Indian attire for a wedding
Diva in lehenga
Video Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul is seen having fun as she dances in a cartoon print crop top and high waist denims
Crop top with denims
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul looks fashionable diva in a multicolour outfit with her fitted dress and crop jacket
Multicolour outfit
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant added a twist to her look with an off-shoulder white short dress
Off-shoulder outfit
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stunning in a white collared shirt with denim bustier and golden hoops
Denim love
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer is acing the retro style in a checkered romper with a plain white top
Chic look in rompers
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The actress looks breathtaking in a printed short satin dress as she went out on a trip with family
Amazing in Satin
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer looks like a boss lady in a gorgeous black collared dress with lace sleeves
Little black dress
