Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 10, 2024

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Ideal Party Fits

Image source: Instagram@wamiqagabbi 

Wamiqa’s stunning white and terracotta ensemble is a perfect balance of sizzling and sophistication; her leather pants indeed stole the show

#1

Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi

An off-shoulder bodycon dress is an ideal party fit. Gabbi opted for a cascading open hairstyle to go with the look

#2

Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi 
Photography: Instagram@tridevsudevan 

The Khufiya actress donned a strapless black ensemble that had a body-hugging silhouette; it was detailed with a vibrantly hued bow on the waist and a thigh-high slit

#3

Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi 
Photography: Instagram@mohitvaru 

She emitted boss-lady vibes in this chequered blue pant-suit; and accessorized her look with opulent-looking Indian jewelry

#4

Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi 
Photography: Instagram@harshjanii 

The Jubilee actress butter yellow fit is a stunning party fit; ideal for making heads turn! 

#5

Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi 
Photography: Instagram@harshjanii 

A black outfit always makes one look regal; just like Gabbi looking absolutely classy in this beautiful fit 

#6

Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi 
Photography: Instagram@thehouseofpixels

#7

The dazzling diva indeed looked like a goddess in this ravishing fit; she accessorized her look with pearl bangles that were the highlight of the look

Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi 
Photography: Instagram@dieppj 

If you want to feel comfortable and still ace the party look; this fit is for you! She opted for black trousers and a white shirt set with corset detailing and it looked perfect

#8

Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi

A simple yet elegant bodycon dress is a great fit to dance the night away

#9

Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi 
Photography: Instagram@mohitvaru 

Wamiqa opted for an emerald green off-shoulder dress; set with a thigh-high slit and looked sizzling

#10

