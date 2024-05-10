Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 10, 2024
Wamiqa Gabbi’s Ideal Party Fits
Image source: Instagram@wamiqagabbi
Wamiqa’s stunning white and terracotta ensemble is a perfect balance of sizzling and sophistication; her leather pants indeed stole the show
#1
Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi
An off-shoulder bodycon dress is an ideal party fit. Gabbi opted for a cascading open hairstyle to go with the look
#2
Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi
Photography: Instagram@tridevsudevan
The Khufiya actress donned a strapless black ensemble that had a body-hugging silhouette; it was detailed with a vibrantly hued bow on the waist and a thigh-high slit
#3
Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi
Photography: Instagram@mohitvaru
She emitted boss-lady vibes in this chequered blue pant-suit; and accessorized her look with opulent-looking Indian jewelry
#4
Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi
Photography: Instagram@harshjanii
The Jubilee actress butter yellow fit is a stunning party fit; ideal for making heads turn!
#5
Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi
Photography: Instagram@harshjanii
A black outfit always makes one look regal; just like Gabbi looking absolutely classy in this beautiful fit
#6
Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi
Photography: Instagram@thehouseofpixels
#7
The dazzling diva indeed looked like a goddess in this ravishing fit; she accessorized her look with pearl bangles that were the highlight of the look
Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi
Photography: Instagram@dieppj
If you want to feel comfortable and still ace the party look; this fit is for you! She opted for black trousers and a white shirt set with corset detailing and it looked perfect
#8
Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi
A simple yet elegant bodycon dress is a great fit to dance the night away
#9
Image - Instagram@wamiqagabbi
Photography: Instagram@mohitvaru
Wamiqa opted for an emerald green off-shoulder dress; set with a thigh-high slit and looked sizzling
#10
