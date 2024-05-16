Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 16, 2024
Wardrobe Decoded Ft. Drashti Dhami
Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti
Dhami looked stunning in this blue-hued ensemble; she accessorized her look with gorgeous jewelry and donned a sleek straight hairstyle
#1
Drashti’s off-shoulder vibrant red dress adorned with a thigh-high slit made her look royal
#2
Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti
An effervescent saree look can never disappoint! Drashti accessorized her look with huge statement earrings
#3
Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti
The telly actor looked beautiful in a shimmery silver short dress adorned with frills
#4
Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti
She donned a vibrant yellow pantsuit and emitted boss lady vibes; she paired it alongside a one-shoulder vest-style top that enhanced the look
#5
Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti
The OTT actor’s floral saree look is an elegant fit that makes her look graceful
#6
Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti
#7
Drashti’s purple embellished Anarkali is an extremely ethereal fit, she donned a sleek bun to go with it and accessorized the
Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti
Dhami made a bold statement donning this wonderful multicolored ensemble that had a bohemian vibe to it!
#8
Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti
She opted for a green-hued kurta set paired with an organza dupatta that is a simple yet sophisticated look
#9
Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti
A Black saree always hits the bullseye!Drashti rocked this beautiful saree look that was adorned with
#10
Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti
