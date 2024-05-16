Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 16, 2024

Wardrobe Decoded Ft. Drashti Dhami

Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti 

Dhami looked stunning in this blue-hued ensemble; she accessorized her look with gorgeous jewelry and donned a sleek straight hairstyle 

#1

Drashti’s off-shoulder vibrant red dress adorned with a thigh-high slit made her look royal 

#2

Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti 

An effervescent saree look can never disappoint! Drashti accessorized her look with huge statement earrings 

#3

Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti 

The telly actor looked beautiful in a shimmery silver short dress adorned with frills 

#4

Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti 

She donned a vibrant yellow pantsuit and emitted boss lady vibes; she paired it alongside a one-shoulder vest-style top that enhanced the look

#5

Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti 

The OTT actor’s floral saree look is an elegant fit that makes her look graceful 

#6

Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti 

#7

Drashti’s purple embellished Anarkali is an extremely ethereal fit, she donned a sleek bun to go with it and accessorized the 

Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti 

Dhami made a bold statement donning this wonderful multicolored ensemble that had a bohemian vibe to it! 

#8

Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti 

She opted for a green-hued kurta set paired with an organza dupatta that is a simple yet sophisticated look 

#9

Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti 

A Black saree always hits the bullseye!Drashti rocked this beautiful saree look that was adorned with 

#10

Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti 

Click Here