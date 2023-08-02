Heading 3

Wardrobe essentials for hourglass physique

Jiya Surana

august 02, 2023

FASHION

Say goodbye to fashion woes and hello to confidence

Fashion woes 

Image: Sharvari Instagram 

Attention, all you fabulous hourglass beauties! We've got the ultimate guide to help you embrace and enhance your gorgeous curves

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Hourglass 

From figure-hugging dresses to waist-defining tops, these wardrobe essentials are a must-have for showcasing your incredible silhouette 

Figure 

Image: Sharvari Instagram

Opt for V-neck, scoop neck, or boat neck tops to flatter your bust 

#1

Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram

#2

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Use belts to draw attention to your waist 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

#3

Opt for peplum tops and dresses to emphasise your waist 

Wear wrap dresses and tops for a professional look

#4

Image: Sharvari Instagram

Invest in a single-breasted jacket or blazer

#5

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

#6

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

A-line and pencil skirts works wonder for hourglass figure

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

High-waisted trousers for everyday looks 

#7

