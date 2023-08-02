Wardrobe essentials for hourglass physique
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
august 02, 2023
FASHION
Say goodbye to fashion woes and hello to confidence
Fashion woes
Image: Sharvari Instagram
Attention, all you fabulous hourglass beauties! We've got the ultimate guide to help you embrace and enhance your gorgeous curves
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram
Hourglass
From figure-hugging dresses to waist-defining tops, these wardrobe essentials are a must-have for showcasing your incredible silhouette
Figure
Image: Sharvari Instagram
Opt for V-neck, scoop neck, or boat neck tops to flatter your bust
#1
Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram
#2
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Use belts to draw attention to your waist
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
#3
Opt for peplum tops and dresses to emphasise your waist
Wear wrap dresses and tops for a professional look
#4
Image: Sharvari Instagram
Invest in a single-breasted jacket or blazer
#5
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
#6
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
A-line and pencil skirts works wonder for hourglass figure
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
High-waisted trousers for everyday looks
#7
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.