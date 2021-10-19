oct 19, 2021
Ways to get sun kissed makeup look right
You don’t have to sit under the sun to get a warm sun-kissed glow on your face. All you need to do is take out your makeup brushes and get going!
Start prepping your skin by following the CTM ritual
Next, put on matte sunscreen. Always make it a point to use SPF 30 and above
To make your skin look fresh and plumpy, dab some moisturiser on your face
After this, prime up your skin to create a super-smooth canvas for your foundation to blend seamlessly. It also makes skin look more even
Now, it is time to use a liquid foundation. Apply it by dotting it over your face. Blend it using a brush
For flawless-looking skin, apply concealer under your eyes, forehead, and chin. Also, on the bridge of the nose to add dimension
This is the most important step. Take a bronzer stick and start contouring your jawline, hairline, nose, and cheekbones
For that perfect sun-kissed look, apply it generously over the cheeks. Add a pop of pink to the apples of your cheeks to get that rosy-flushed look
Finish it off by applying some highlighter at the top of your cheekbones
Lastly, for lips go for a soft nude or peach-coloured lipstick
