Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
December 18, 2023
Ways to make lashes look longer
image source- Pexels
Use an eyelash curler before applying mascara to lift and curl your lashes, creating the illusion of length
Curl your lashes
Image source - Freepik
Choose a mascara specifically designed to lengthen lashes. Look for formulas that contain lengthening fibers or have a thin brush to help separate and elongate each lash
Use a lengthening mascara
Image source - Pexels
Apply mascara in thin layers, allowing each coat to dry before applying the next. This prevents clumping and builds length gradually
Apply mascara in layers
Image source - Freepik
While applying mascara, wiggle the wand at the base of your lashes and then comb it through to the tips. This technique separates the lashes and adds length
Wiggle the mascara wand
Image source - Pexels
Apply a lash primer before mascara to create a base that adds volume and length to your lashes
Use a lash primer
Image source - Pexels
Focus on the outer corners
Concentrate more mascara on the outer corners of your lashes to create a winged effect, making your eyes appear wider and lashes longer
Image source - Freepik
For a more dramatic effect, consider using false lashes or getting lash extensions. These can instantly add length and volume
False lashes or lash extensions
Image source - Pexels
Dust a small amount of translucent powder onto your lashes before applying mascara. This adds grip to the lashes, making them look longer
Powder your lashes
Image source - Pexels
Use a dark eyeliner to tightline your upper waterline. This creates an optical illusion of thicker, longer lashes
Optical illusion with eyeliner
Image source - Freepik
Keep your lashes healthy by conditioning them regularly. You can use lash serums or natural oils like castor oil to promote lash growth and prevent breakage
Maintain lash health
