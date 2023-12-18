Heading 3

Ways to make lashes look longer

image source- Pexels

Use an eyelash curler before applying mascara to lift and curl your lashes, creating the illusion of length

Curl your lashes

Image source - Freepik

Choose a mascara specifically designed to lengthen lashes. Look for formulas that contain lengthening fibers or have a thin brush to help separate and elongate each lash

Use a lengthening mascara

Image source - Pexels

Apply mascara in thin layers, allowing each coat to dry before applying the next. This prevents clumping and builds length gradually

Apply mascara in layers

Image source - Freepik

While applying mascara, wiggle the wand at the base of your lashes and then comb it through to the tips. This technique separates the lashes and adds length

Wiggle the mascara wand

Image source - Pexels

Apply a lash primer before mascara to create a base that adds volume and length to your lashes

Use a lash primer

Image source - Pexels

 Focus on the outer corners

Concentrate more mascara on the outer corners of your lashes to create a winged effect, making your eyes appear wider and lashes longer

Image source - Freepik

For a more dramatic effect, consider using false lashes or getting lash extensions. These can instantly add length and volume

False lashes or lash extensions

Image source - Pexels

Dust a small amount of translucent powder onto your lashes before applying mascara. This adds grip to the lashes, making them look longer

Powder your lashes

Image source - Pexels

Use a dark eyeliner to tightline your upper waterline. This creates an optical illusion of thicker, longer lashes

Optical illusion with eyeliner

Image source - Freepik

Keep your lashes healthy by conditioning them regularly. You can use lash serums or natural oils like castor oil to promote lash growth and prevent breakage

Maintain lash health

