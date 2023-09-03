pinkvilla
Ways to style Birkenstocks
#1
Birkenstock has become more than just comfortable sandals that are good for the feet
Image: Pexels
#2
The sandals paired with the right style and outfit can look stylish and put together
Image: Pexels
#3
Birkenstock is a German shoe company founded in 1777
Image: Pexels
#4
The brand's original purpose was to create a type of shoe to support the foot to the flat soles famous at that time
Image: Pexels
#5
Style your pair of birkenstocks with a blazer and pants for a casual-formal look
Image: Pexels
#6
For winter, pair your birkenstocks with a trench coat and some pants for a cozy and comfortable look
Image: Pexels
#7
Birkenstock are the perfect sandals for lazy summer days. Pair yours with denim shorts or summery dresses
Image: Pexels
#8
One of the easiest ways to style Birkenstock is with a pair of Jeans
Image: Pexels
#9
If you are wondering how to wear Birkenstock with dresses you'll be pleasantly surprised to find out it is not hard at all
Image: Pexels
Match your sandals to your hand bag and you have got yourself a modern chic look
Image: Pexels
#10
