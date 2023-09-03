Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 03, 2023

Ways to style Birkenstocks

#1

Birkenstock has become more than just comfortable sandals that are good for the feet

Image: Pexels

#2

The sandals paired with the right style and outfit can look stylish and put together

Image: Pexels

#3

Birkenstock is a German shoe company founded in 1777

Image: Pexels

#4

The brand's original purpose was to create a type of shoe to support the foot to the flat soles famous at that time

Image: Pexels

#5

Style your pair of birkenstocks with a blazer and pants for a casual-formal look

Image: Pexels

#6

For winter, pair your birkenstocks with a trench coat and some pants for a cozy and comfortable look

Image: Pexels

#7

Birkenstock are the perfect sandals for lazy summer days. Pair yours with denim shorts or summery dresses

Image: Pexels

#8

One of the easiest ways to style Birkenstock is with a pair of Jeans

Image: Pexels

#9

If you are wondering how to wear Birkenstock with dresses you'll be pleasantly surprised to find out it is not hard at all

Image: Pexels

Match your sandals to your hand bag and you have got yourself a modern chic look

Image: Pexels

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here