Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
JANUARY 13, 2024
Ways to style
over-the-knee boots
Image: Pexels
Look chic and classic by pairing your over-the-knee boots with a sweater vest and a white button-up for a touch of preppy style
With a sweater vest and white button-up
Image: freepik
Stay cozy and effortlessly cool by teaming heeled over-the-knee boots with a sweatshirt dress for a laid-back, celebrity-inspired weekend look.
With a sweatshirt dress
Image: Pexels
Upgrade your style for chilly seasons with a pleated maxi skirt, sweater, and over-the-knee boots, creating an elegant and versatile look
With a midi skirt
Image: freepik
Keep it casual and chic with a timeless combination of skinny jeans, a cardigan, and over-the-knee boots, topped off with a wool coat
With a sweater and skinny jeans
Image: freepik
Stay stylish and weather-appropriate by pairing thigh-high boots with your favorite flowy dress
With a flowy dress
Image: freepik
With all black
Stay trendy with an all-black layering of different textures of black with over-the-knee boots
Image: freepik
Achieve a stylish fall look by pairing over-the-knee boots with denim shorts and tights
With Denim Shorts and Tights
Image: freepik
Keep it comfy yet chic with over-the-knee boots, leggings, and an oversized sweater
With Leggings and an Oversized Sweater
Image: freepik
Enjoy the cold weather in style by combining over-the-knee boots with a mini skirt and a cozy turtleneck
With a Mini Skirt and Turtleneck
Image: Pexels
Nail the edgy look by teaming over-the-knee boots with skinny jeans and a leather jacket
With a Leather Jacket and Skinny Jeans
