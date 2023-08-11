Heading 3

Ways to style oversized T-shirts

Tuck in

Tucked oversized T-shirts are super cute and casual and look stylish as ever. They can be paired with denim shorts or pants easily 

Image: Pretty Vixen Boutique's Instagram

Rolled up 

To give a fashionable vibe, roll up the sleeves to a length you want. This looks casual and super stylish

Image: Daria's Instagram

With shorts 

Oversized tees with shorts are cool. They make for a bold fashion statement. This outfit is perfect for casual dates or outings or brunch

Image: Daria's Instagram

Knot it 

This style is fashionistas' most favourite one. The front knot gives a chic vibe and the back knot can make the tee as a stylish crop top

Image: Daria's Instagram

With denim skirt

Oversized tees with denim skirt are comfortable and make for an effortless style statement

Image: Aylène Mode's Instagram

With white skirt

Make an statement with colorful oversized t-shirt and a white skirt. It'll make your look pretty as well as casual date ready

Image: Daria's Instagram

Tees with blazer 

Wearing an oversized T-shirt with a blazer is classy, gives a smart and casual vibe but professional appeal. You can wear this outfit for semi-formal event

Image: Daria's Instagram

Dress it up

There are plenty of ways to dress tees up to make them look stylish. You can wear oversized tees as a dress with a belt or without a belt 

Image: "BASIC" Instagram

With palazzos

Oversized t-shirts with palazzos are super cozy, comfortable, and easy to wear yet stylish and cool

Image: Daria's Instagram

With a denim jacket 

This outfit looks simple, casual yet stylish. Pair a long oversized T-shirts and denim jacket with high boots and you're ready to go

Image: Daria's Instagram 

