pinkvilla
Kankana Das
Fashion
August 11, 2023
Ways to style oversized T-shirts
Tuck in
Tucked oversized T-shirts are super cute and casual and look stylish as ever. They can be paired with denim shorts or pants easily
Image: Pretty Vixen Boutique's Instagram
Rolled up
To give a fashionable vibe, roll up the sleeves to a length you want. This looks casual and super stylish
Image: Daria's Instagram
With shorts
Oversized tees with shorts are cool. They make for a bold fashion statement. This outfit is perfect for casual dates or outings or brunch
Image: Daria's Instagram
Knot it
This style is fashionistas' most favourite one. The front knot gives a chic vibe and the back knot can make the tee as a stylish crop top
Image: Daria's Instagram
With denim skirt
Oversized tees with denim skirt are comfortable and make for an effortless style statement
Image: Aylène Mode's Instagram
With white skirt
Make an statement with colorful oversized t-shirt and a white skirt. It'll make your look pretty as well as casual date ready
Image: Daria's Instagram
Tees with blazer
Wearing an oversized T-shirt with a blazer is classy, gives a smart and casual vibe but professional appeal. You can wear this outfit for semi-formal event
Image: Daria's Instagram
Dress it up
There are plenty of ways to dress tees up to make them look stylish. You can wear oversized tees as a dress with a belt or without a belt
Image: "BASIC" Instagram
With palazzos
Oversized t-shirts with palazzos are super cozy, comfortable, and easy to wear yet stylish and cool
Image: Daria's Instagram
With a denim jacket
This outfit looks simple, casual yet stylish. Pair a long oversized T-shirts and denim jacket with high boots and you're ready to go
Image: Daria's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.