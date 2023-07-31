Heading 3

Ways to style parachute pants

Pair your parachute pants with a simple tee and a sweater vest for a monsoon-appropriate outfit

Sweater vest

Jumpers are in trend right now and can be paired with parachute pants your elevate your look

Oversized Jumpers 

Puffer jacket

Pair your parachute pants with a graphic tee and a body warmer for a change of style

Parachute pants have been paired with a crochet/fishnet blouse all over social media

Crochet blouse

This is a classic outfit combo. Pair your parachute pants with a crop top and oversized jacket for a simple yet stylish look

Oversized jacket and cropped top

Baggy parachute pants can be paired with a body-fitting crop top to bring balance to the outfit

Crop tops

Oversized crewnecks can be paired with baggy parachute pants for a stylish yet comfortable outfit option

Crewnecks

Graphic tees never go out of style so make sure to pair them with a pair of parachute pants 

Graphic tees

Add a shoe/sandals that are not too casual like platform sandals or flip flops

Footwear

Make sure to accessorize your outfit paired with your parachute pants for the cherry on top

Accessorize

