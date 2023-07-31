pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
JULY 31, 2023
Ways to style parachute pants
Image: Pexels
Pair your parachute pants with a simple tee and a sweater vest for a monsoon-appropriate outfit
Sweater vest
Image: Pexels
Jumpers are in trend right now and can be paired with parachute pants your elevate your look
Oversized Jumpers
Image: Pexels
Puffer jacket
Pair your parachute pants with a graphic tee and a body warmer for a change of style
Image: Pexels
Parachute pants have been paired with a crochet/fishnet blouse all over social media
Crochet blouse
Image: Pexels
This is a classic outfit combo. Pair your parachute pants with a crop top and oversized jacket for a simple yet stylish look
Oversized jacket and cropped top
Image: Pexels
Baggy parachute pants can be paired with a body-fitting crop top to bring balance to the outfit
Crop tops
Image: Pexels
Oversized crewnecks can be paired with baggy parachute pants for a stylish yet comfortable outfit option
Crewnecks
Image: Pexels
Graphic tees never go out of style so make sure to pair them with a pair of parachute pants
Graphic tees
Image: Pexels
Add a shoe/sandals that are not too casual like platform sandals or flip flops
Footwear
Image: Pexels
Make sure to accessorize your outfit paired with your parachute pants for the cherry on top
Accessorize
