Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 24, 2022

Style black outfits like Parineeti Chopra

Desi Way

Parineeti showed us an easy yet classic way to rock a black and white saree by pairing it with a close-neck full-sleeve black blouse and statement earrings

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

She then balanced out her embellished black dress with nothing but a pair of sleek black pumps

The Art Of Balancing

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Adding a fusion touch to her desi look, she paired her lehenga skirt with a simple black crop top and a layered necklace to round things up

Fusion Touches

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

For a casual all-black look, she wore her black biker shorts with a black oversized sweatshirt and accessorised it with a white bag and matching sneakers

Casual Style

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Her black bodycon dress paired with nothing but soft glam makeup and smokey eyes is perfect for a cocktail look

Party-ready Look

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

To give an edgy spin to her pleated midi skirt, she wore it with a black ribbed crop top and showed us how to elevate things in a jiffy!

Edgy Style

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Making the most of a simple black crop top, she gave it a stylish upgrade by wearing it with a tailored pinstripe pantsuit

Simple Yet Stylish

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

For a winter-ready look, she wore a green turtleneck with her black pants and a black furry overcoat

Cosy Winter Look

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Her black net saree looked stunning with a deep-neck cut-sleeve black blouse and statement jhumkas

Saree Style

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

She rocked a black body-fit full-sleeve tee with a denim midi skirt

Chic Look

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

