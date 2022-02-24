Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 24, 2022
Style black outfits like Parineeti Chopra
Heading 3
Desi Way
Parineeti showed us an easy yet classic way to rock a black and white saree by pairing it with a close-neck full-sleeve black blouse and statement earrings
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
She then balanced out her embellished black dress with nothing but a pair of sleek black pumps
The Art Of Balancing
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Adding a fusion touch to her desi look, she paired her lehenga skirt with a simple black crop top and a layered necklace to round things up
Fusion Touches
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
For a casual all-black look, she wore her black biker shorts with a black oversized sweatshirt and accessorised it with a white bag and matching sneakers
Casual Style
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Her black bodycon dress paired with nothing but soft glam makeup and smokey eyes is perfect for a cocktail look
Party-ready Look
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
To give an edgy spin to her pleated midi skirt, she wore it with a black ribbed crop top and showed us how to elevate things in a jiffy!
Edgy Style
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Making the most of a simple black crop top, she gave it a stylish upgrade by wearing it with a tailored pinstripe pantsuit
Simple Yet Stylish
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
For a winter-ready look, she wore a green turtleneck with her black pants and a black furry overcoat
Cosy Winter Look
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Her black net saree looked stunning with a deep-neck cut-sleeve black blouse and statement jhumkas
Saree Style
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
She rocked a black body-fit full-sleeve tee with a denim midi skirt
Chic Look
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Divas who proved White is the New Black