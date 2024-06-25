Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Fashion

june 25, 2024

10 Fashion Rules You Should Break

Image: Freepik

Not Necessarily! Experiment with different colors and textures for a modern twist

"Your Bag and Shoes Must Match"

Mix and match prints for a bold, stylish statement. Stripes and florals can be surprisingly complementary

"Avoid Mixing Prints"

Shine all day long! Incorporate sequins into your daytime outfits for a touch of glamour

"Sequins Are Only for Nighttime"

Go vibrant! Combine bold colors like red and pink or blue and green for a striking look

"Stick to One Bold Color"

Athleisure is a fashionable and comfortable choice for any day

 “Athletic Wear Is Only for the Gym"

"Stick to Neutral Colors for Professional Attire"

Bright colors can look professional too. Incorporate color into your work wardrobe for a fresh, confident look

Pink is for everyone. Men can look stylish and confident in pink attire

"Men Shouldn't Wear Pink"

Choose what's comfortable! Flats and sneakers can be just as stylish too

 “Heels Are a Must for Formal Events”

Denim on denim can be chic. Play with different shades and textures to master the look

 "Denim on Denim is a No-Go"

Wear what makes you happy! Fashion is about expressing yourself, regardless of age

"Dress Your Age"

