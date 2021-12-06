Wedding guest style feat Kiara Advani

Modern sangeet look

She wore a voluminous lehenga skirt with a plunging-neck blouse and ditched the dupatta, making for a modern sangeet look!

Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram

Contemporary haldi outfit

A patterned bralette-style blouse, high-waisted sharara pants and a floor-grazing cape is the Kiara-approved way to wear sharara for a haldi ceremony!

Credits: Kiara Advani instagram 

Playful sharara look

Her embroidered yellow kurta with a flattering halter neck and off-white sharara pants is a great pick for mehndi celebrations

Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram 

Elegant mehendi outfit

Kiara’s pear-green organza saree and a printed blouse seem to be an elegant mehndi outfit choice

Credits: Kiara Advani instagram 

OTT ghararas

If you’re looking for an OTT alternative, her heavily embellished ivory white gharara set is the perfect choice!

Credits: Rimple & Harpreet Narula instagram 

Fuss-free sangeet outfit

Her ivory blouse paired with dramatically flared pants and topped off with a yellow dupatta is a fuss-free outfit option for sangeet ceremony

Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

For a cocktail wedding celebration, take a cue from her mildly embellished black lehenga set

Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Cocktail lehenga set

Sequined cocktail saree

Or a tie-dye drape with sequins is also a contemporary yet desi way to elevate the cocktail look

Credits: Kiara Advani instagram

Wedding day calls for pink

Romanticise the wedding look by taking a cue from Kiara’s raspberry pink and cream organza lehenga with mirror embroidery!

Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram

Gorgeous lehenga for reception

A grand wedding reception calls for something as lavish as this wine-hued lehenga with sparkly silver embellishments

Credits: Pinkvilla

