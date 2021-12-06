Wedding guest style feat Kiara Advani
DEC 6, 2021
Modern sangeet look
She wore a voluminous lehenga skirt with a plunging-neck blouse and ditched the dupatta, making for a modern sangeet look!
Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram
Contemporary haldi outfit
A patterned bralette-style blouse, high-waisted sharara pants and a floor-grazing cape is the Kiara-approved way to wear sharara for a haldi ceremony!
Credits: Kiara Advani instagram
Playful sharara look
Her embroidered yellow kurta with a flattering halter neck and off-white sharara pants is a great pick for mehndi celebrations
Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram
Elegant mehendi outfit
Kiara’s pear-green organza saree and a printed blouse seem to be an elegant mehndi outfit choice
Credits: Kiara Advani instagram
OTT ghararas
If you’re looking for an OTT alternative, her heavily embellished ivory white gharara set is the perfect choice!
Credits: Rimple & Harpreet Narula instagram
Fuss-free sangeet outfit
Her ivory blouse paired with dramatically flared pants and topped off with a yellow dupatta is a fuss-free outfit option for sangeet ceremony
Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
For a cocktail wedding celebration, take a cue from her mildly embellished black lehenga set
Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Cocktail lehenga set
Sequined cocktail saree
Or a tie-dye drape with sequins is also a contemporary yet desi way to elevate the cocktail look
Credits: Kiara Advani instagram
Wedding day calls for pink
Romanticise the wedding look by taking a cue from Kiara’s raspberry pink and cream organza lehenga with mirror embroidery!
Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram
Gorgeous lehenga for reception
A grand wedding reception calls for something as lavish as this wine-hued lehenga with sparkly silver embellishments
Credits: Pinkvilla
