NEENAZ AKHTAR

Nov 23, 2021

Wedding guest style ft. Alia Bhatt

FASHION

For a grand wedding sangeet, Alia dazzled in a yellow chikankari lehenga

Chikankari lehenga

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

She looked radiant in an embellished pink ethnic co-ord and a sleeveless shrug

Embellished co-ord set

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

Alia gleamed in a bright blue Sabyasachi lehenga that she paired with jhumkas!

Bandhani lehenga

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

She picked out a brick brown tulle lehenga for Rhea Khurana’s wedding in Jaipur

Tulle lehenga

Credits: Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika instagram 

For a wedding reception, she was decked up in a pastel pink & green lehenga

Pastel embellished lehenga

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

For Akash Ambani’s wedding, she wore a sunshine-hued lehenga

Embroidered lehenga

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

For her friend’s mehendi ceremony, she wore a yellow & icy blue organza lehenga

Dual-toned organza lehenga

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

At Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception, the diva stole the show in a green lehenga

Neon green lehenga

Credits: Pinkvilla Raw

To attend the wedding of Isha Ambani, she chose a blue and white floral lehenga

Floral lehenga

Credits: Pinkvilla

For her best friend Devika Advani’s wedding, she wore a turquoise blue sharara set

Blue sharara saree

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

At her cousin’s wedding reception, she gleamed in a white lehenga

White mirror work lehenga

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

