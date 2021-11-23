NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
Nov 23, 2021
Wedding guest style ft. Alia Bhatt
FASHION
For a grand wedding sangeet, Alia dazzled in a yellow chikankari lehenga
Chikankari lehenga
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
She looked radiant in an embellished pink ethnic co-ord and a sleeveless shrug
Embellished co-ord set
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Alia gleamed in a bright blue Sabyasachi lehenga that she paired with jhumkas!
Bandhani lehenga
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
She picked out a brick brown tulle lehenga for Rhea Khurana’s wedding in Jaipur
Tulle lehenga
Credits: Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika instagram
For a wedding reception, she was decked up in a pastel pink & green lehenga
Pastel embellished lehenga
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
For Akash Ambani’s wedding, she wore a sunshine-hued lehenga
Embroidered lehenga
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
For her friend’s mehendi ceremony, she wore a yellow & icy blue organza lehenga
Dual-toned organza lehenga
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
At Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception, the diva stole the show in a green lehenga
Neon green lehenga
Credits: Pinkvilla Raw
To attend the wedding of Isha Ambani, she chose a blue and white floral lehenga
Floral lehenga
Credits: Pinkvilla
For her best friend Devika Advani’s wedding, she wore a turquoise blue sharara set
Blue sharara saree
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
At her cousin’s wedding reception, she gleamed in a white lehenga
White mirror work lehenga
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Fitness tips from Varun Dhawan