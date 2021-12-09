Wedding guest style ft. Bhumi Pednekar
Bright lehenga set
Attending your BFF’s wedding? Bookmark this bright yellow lehenga from Bhumi Pednekar’s glamorous desi wardrobe!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Muted-toned lehenga
Look wedding-ready like Bhumi in a muted lehenga with dainty embellishments and fine mirror work
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Corseted ethnic attire
Or add a contemporary twist to your desi look by taking a cue from her corseted ethnic ensemble
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
OTT lehenga
The actress makes an alluring case for an OTT lehenga by pairing a deep-neckline strappy blouse with a voluminous skirt
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Pastel sharara
Perfect for a grand Mehendi function, Bhumi’s pastel green sharara set has our hearts!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Ethnic co-ord
Give an indo-western upgrade to your Sangeet look in a printed co-ord setand some oxidised jewellery just like Bhumi!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
One-shoulder dress
For a playful and vibrant Haldi look, her one-shoulder dress with draping details is an ideal choice!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She aced the festive style in a rustic brown lehenga with a billowing skirt and a strappy blouse and showed us how it’s done!
Billowing lehenga skirt
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Sequinned saree
Part sassy and part elegant, her sea-green Sequinned saree with a bralette-style blouse is perfect for cocktail weddings
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Brocade salwar set
Her creamy brocade salwar set with contrast green dupatta is a classic pick for intimate wedding festivities
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
