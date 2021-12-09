Wedding guest style ft. Bhumi Pednekar

Bright lehenga set

Attending your BFF’s wedding? Bookmark this bright yellow lehenga from Bhumi Pednekar’s glamorous desi wardrobe!

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Muted-toned lehenga

Look wedding-ready like Bhumi in a muted lehenga with dainty embellishments and fine mirror work

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Corseted ethnic attire

Or add a contemporary twist to your desi look by taking a cue from her corseted ethnic ensemble

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

OTT lehenga

The actress makes an alluring case for an OTT lehenga by pairing a deep-neckline strappy blouse with a voluminous skirt

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Pastel sharara

Perfect for a grand Mehendi function, Bhumi’s pastel green sharara set has our hearts!

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Ethnic co-ord

Give an indo-western upgrade to your Sangeet look in a printed co-ord setand some oxidised jewellery just like Bhumi!

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

One-shoulder dress

For a playful and vibrant Haldi look, her one-shoulder dress with draping details is an ideal choice!

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She aced the festive style in a rustic brown lehenga with a billowing skirt and a strappy blouse and showed us how it’s done!

Billowing lehenga skirt

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Sequinned saree

Part sassy and part elegant, her sea-green Sequinned saree with a bralette-style blouse is perfect for cocktail weddings

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Brocade salwar set

Her creamy brocade salwar set with contrast green dupatta is a classic pick for intimate wedding festivities

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

