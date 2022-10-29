Heading 3

Wedding guest style ft. Kiara Advani 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Serving the sassiest and chicest desi styles for the season, Kiara Advani is proving to be the hottest wedding guest, and here’s proof! 

Sassy Wedding Guest 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

The Jugg Jugg Jeeyo star teamed her ivory Amrit Thakur saree with a sensuous off-shoulder blouse with a plunging neckline, thus giving a modern twist to classic drapes. 

Modern Twist

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Looking like she was ready to burn the dance floor on a sangeet night, Kiara managed to up the ante in a fit-and-flare sharara set featuring a bralette blouse and a tasseled cape. 

Sangeet Ready 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Her emerald green Indo-western set screamed bohemian vibes and looked perfect for an outdoor mehendi function. 

Boho Mehendi Style

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

If you wish to wear white for one of the wedding functions, Kiara’s ivory white fusion blazer and trousers set will serve as the perfect inspiration. 

Fusion Look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

‘Tis the season of florals and trust us, no wedding wardrobe is complete without at least one floral drape in it. Her pink and white floral saree is ideal for creating a breezy look. 

Floral Galore

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

And if you are on the lehenga bandwagon, her Anita Dongre lehenga set with colourful motifs and subtle embellishments is a great wedding staple!

Lehenga Vibes

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

For the cocktail nights that are all about glitz and drama and dramatic, a sparkly jumpsuit like this one that is both snazzy and fuss-free, will be an ideal choice. 

Glam Cocktail Style

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

If you do not wish to wish to include too many colours in your wedding wardrobe, let this JJ Valaya number that Kiara wore with a brown statement belt serve you inspiration. 

Sizzling In Saree

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

And for the big wedding day, her peach-hued lehenga embellished with sequins and feathers seems like just the right sartorial pick! 

Embellished Picks

