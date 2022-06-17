Heading 3
Wedding guest style ft. Kriti Sanon
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
In an embellished black lehenga by Seema Gujral, Kriti looked like the perfect contemporary wedding guest!
Beauty In Black
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She wore a statement red sharara set that featured an embroidered blouse and a floor-grazing embroidered jacket of the same hue
Statement Red
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
For a dreamy daytime wedding guest look, she decked up in a powder-pink, breezy kurta, and sharara set by designer duo Shivan and Narresh
Dreamy Pinks
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Setting the mood for a cocktail party, Kriti upped her ethnic style quotient in a handpainted white saree with a hand-tacked sequin-crusted border
Cocktail Style
For some contemporary drama, you can take a cue from her sparkly maroon mini dress that is perfect for a cocktail reception
Sparkles For The Win
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
If you are hunting for that perfect sangeet night outfit, this embellished sharara from Kriti’s wardrobe is an ideal pick
Gorgeous In Sharara
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
And if you want to go all-out during the sangeet night, her red sharara without the dupatta is a vibrant and fuss-free inspiration
Sangeet Ready
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
For an outdoor mehendi function, you can also count on her colourful phulkari lehenga set
Outdoor Function Style
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
A gown as elegant as her emerald green creation is a trendy and alluring choice for those of you who want to experiment with something daring
Elegant In Gown
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
And for the ultimate haldi look, do not forget to bookmark her bright yellow saree and an off-shoulder ruffle sleeve blouse
Perfect Haldi Look
