Wedding guest style ft. Kriti Sanon

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

In an embellished black lehenga by Seema Gujral, Kriti looked like the perfect contemporary wedding guest!

Beauty In Black

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She wore a statement red sharara set that featured an embroidered blouse and a floor-grazing embroidered jacket of the same hue

Statement Red

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

For a dreamy daytime wedding guest look, she decked up in a powder-pink, breezy kurta, and sharara set by designer duo Shivan and Narresh

Dreamy Pinks

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Setting the mood for a cocktail party, Kriti upped her ethnic style quotient in a handpainted white saree with a hand-tacked sequin-crusted border

Cocktail Style

For some contemporary drama, you can take a cue from her sparkly maroon mini dress that is perfect for a cocktail reception

Sparkles For The Win

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

If you are hunting for that perfect sangeet night outfit, this embellished sharara from Kriti’s wardrobe is an ideal pick

Gorgeous In Sharara

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

And if you want to go all-out during the sangeet night, her red sharara without the dupatta is a vibrant and fuss-free inspiration

Sangeet Ready

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

For an outdoor mehendi function, you can also count on her colourful phulkari lehenga set

Outdoor Function Style

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

A gown as elegant as her emerald green creation is a trendy and alluring choice for those of you who want to experiment with something daring

Elegant In Gown

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

And for the ultimate haldi look, do not forget to bookmark her bright yellow saree and an off-shoulder ruffle sleeve blouse

Perfect Haldi Look

