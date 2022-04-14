Beauty
Rishika Shah
April 14, 2022
Heading 3
Wedding hairstyle inspo ft. Alia Bhatt
Low Ponytail
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pull your hair back into a low ponytail and style it in loose waves. Place a beautiful red flower to further enhance the hairstyle
For a fuss-free look, opt for a sleek bun with a side parting. Use gel to deal with flyaways and add a white rose like Alia
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sleek Bun
For a modish look, pull your tresses back into a messy bun leaving a few strands loose
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Messy Bun
Ditch the mainstream bun and opt for a long braid. Alia’s sleek look featured a middle parting and she embellished her braid with silver hair accessories
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Long Braid
Messy Plait
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Tease your roots and pull your hair back in a short low braid. Embellish the braid with white roses
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
To opt for a classic bridal look, choose a neat low bun and amplify the look with pink roses
Pink Roses
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
If you are a modern bride who wants to leave her hair open, opt for soft waves and style the look with classic red roses
Soft Waves
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For the perfect melange of traditional and contemporary, choose a messy low bun and leave a few strands loose in the front
Loose Strands
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For a classic look, pull your locks back into a neat bun and embellish it with a traditional gajra
Classic Gajra
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani in sparkly outfits