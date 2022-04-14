Beauty

April 14, 2022

Wedding hairstyle inspo ft. Alia Bhatt

Low Ponytail

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pull your hair back into a low ponytail and style it in loose waves. Place a beautiful red flower to further enhance the hairstyle

For a fuss-free look, opt for a sleek bun with a side parting. Use gel to deal with flyaways and add a white rose like Alia

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sleek Bun

For a modish look, pull your tresses back into a messy bun leaving a few strands loose

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Messy Bun

Ditch the mainstream bun and opt for a long braid. Alia’s sleek look featured a middle parting and she embellished her braid with silver hair accessories

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Long Braid

Messy Plait

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Tease your roots and pull your hair back in a short low braid. Embellish the braid with white roses

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

To opt for a classic bridal look, choose a neat low bun and amplify the look with pink roses

Pink Roses 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

If you are a modern bride who wants to leave her hair open, opt for soft waves and style the look with classic red roses

Soft Waves

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For the perfect melange of traditional and contemporary, choose a messy low bun and leave a few strands loose in the front

Loose Strands

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For a classic look, pull your locks back into a neat bun and embellish it with a traditional gajra

Classic Gajra

