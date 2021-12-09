Wedding hairstyle looks by Alia Bhatt

DEC 9, 2021

Fishtail Braid

Channel your inner Greek Goddess with a fishtail braid that matches a gown or a lehenga

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram) 

Wet Hair Look

Pull your hair back for a slick look and give the wet hair impression that’s trending

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram) 

Soft Curls

You can never go wrong with soft, voluminous curls, teamed with a maang tikka

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Sleek Bun

Opt for a middle parting and keep your hair out of the way with a sleek bun

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Runway Ready

Opt for the runway hairdo this wedding season and become the talk of the event

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Front Row Braids

Front row braids are great for ethniclooks, especially if you’re flaunting beach waves

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Messy Bun

If you want to flaunt your statement earrings even more, opt for a messy bun

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

A low ponytail works wonders for a daytime festivity, especially with a maang tikka

Low Ponytail

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Poker Straight

If you want to opt for the safest route, then poker straight hair never goes wrong!

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Messy Curls

If you want to add volume to your hair, then opt for messy curls like Alia

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram) 

