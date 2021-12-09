Wedding hairstyle looks by Alia Bhatt
DEC 9, 2021
Fishtail Braid
Channel your inner Greek Goddess with a fishtail braid that matches a gown or a lehenga
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Wet Hair Look
Pull your hair back for a slick look and give the wet hair impression that’s trending
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Soft Curls
You can never go wrong with soft, voluminous curls, teamed with a maang tikka
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Sleek Bun
Opt for a middle parting and keep your hair out of the way with a sleek bun
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Runway Ready
Opt for the runway hairdo this wedding season and become the talk of the event
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Front Row Braids
Front row braids are great for ethniclooks, especially if you’re flaunting beach waves
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Messy Bun
If you want to flaunt your statement earrings even more, opt for a messy bun
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
A low ponytail works wonders for a daytime festivity, especially with a maang tikka
Low Ponytail
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Poker Straight
If you want to opt for the safest route, then poker straight hair never goes wrong!
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Messy Curls
If you want to add volume to your hair, then opt for messy curls like Alia
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
