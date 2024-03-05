pinkvilla
MARCH 05, 2024
Wedding Inspiration ft. Bollywood Actors
Image source- Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer looked dashing in this ornate beige and ivory sherwani
#1
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth looked debonair in this white ensemble, paired with a multicolored shawl that added a classic touch
#2
Image source- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Varun’s pastel Dhoti and cream-coloured kurta paired with a pastel waistcoat is a perfect fit for festivities
#3
Video source- Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
Tiger’s pastel floral Sherwani paired with trousers is minimal yet makes a solid statement
#4
Image source- Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Black can never go out of style! Kartik’s black Bandh-gala outfit is a perfect fit for making heads turn
#5
Image source- Salman Khan’s Instagram
#6
Salman’s vibrant red kurta can be an opulent choice for a simple yet debonair look at festivals and functions
Image source- Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
A black pathani suit can never go wrong! Ajay exuded irresistible charm in this simple attire
#7
Image source- Rajkumar Rao’s Instagram
Rajumar’s simple yellow kurta paired with white trousers and beige footwear is a perfect look for Haldi ceremony
#8
Image source- Ayusmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Ayushmann’s black ensemble paired with an elegant shawl can be your go-to outfit for a family function
#9
Image source- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid looks dashing in this black mirror kurta, perfect for every traditional gathering
#10
