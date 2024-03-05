Heading 3

Wedding Inspiration ft. Bollywood Actors

Image source- Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer looked dashing in this ornate beige and ivory sherwani 

#1

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth looked debonair in this white ensemble, paired with a multicolored shawl that added a classic touch

#2

Image source- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Varun’s pastel Dhoti and cream-coloured kurta paired with a pastel waistcoat is a perfect fit for festivities

#3

Video source- Tiger Shroff’s Instagram

Tiger’s pastel floral Sherwani paired with trousers is minimal yet makes a solid statement

#4

Image source- Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Black can never go out of style! Kartik’s black Bandh-gala outfit is a perfect fit for making heads turn

#5

Image source- Salman Khan’s Instagram

#6

Salman’s vibrant red kurta can be an opulent choice for a simple yet debonair look at festivals and functions

Image source- Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

A black pathani suit can never go wrong! Ajay exuded irresistible charm in this simple attire

#7

Image source- Rajkumar Rao’s Instagram

Rajumar’s simple yellow kurta paired with white trousers and beige footwear is a perfect look for Haldi ceremony 

#8

Image source- Ayusmann Khurrana’s Instagram

Ayushmann’s black ensemble paired with an elegant shawl can be your go-to outfit for a family function

#9

Image source- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid looks dashing in this black mirror kurta, perfect for every traditional gathering

#10

