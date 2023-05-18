pinkvilla
MAY 18, 2023
Wedding looks inspired by Kiara Advani
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara has a stunning wedding wardrobe collection. Take inspiration to ace the ethnic looks at weddings
Kiara Advani
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Gorgeous and statement-making, Kiara’s outfit is a perfect fit for haldi
Glamorous
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Be the one who makes heads turn in an outfit like this. Kiara looks resplendent in the green saree with embroidered borders
Head turner
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Sarees are go-to outfits at weddings. Taking cues from Kiara who westernised the saree by pairing it with a wide palazzo
Indo-western fit
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
If you're a bridesmaid or a wedding guest, a sharara set is a perfect ensemble to wear at a wedding
Pretty pink
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
If you love Gharara sets then don this one like Kiara Advani
Ivory
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara has never missed a chance to serve as fashion inspiration for a wedding wardrobe
Blue jumpsuit
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara served a bridesmaids style look in the graceful red lehenga by Riddhi Mehra
Bridesmaid Style
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Look beautiful and vibrant in a heavily embellished anarkali
Blue-tiful
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Steal the limelight in a dreamy blue lehenga. Drape the dupatta in a different way like Kiara and you’re set to win hearts!
Dreamy
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Rock the ethnic game with a velvet lehenga and a matching net dupatta. Accentuate the look by pairing with jewellery, and it would do wonders!
Velvet lehenga
