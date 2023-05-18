Heading 3

Hitarthi
Shah

Fashion

MAY 18, 2023

Wedding looks inspired by Kiara Advani

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara has a stunning wedding wardrobe collection. Take inspiration to ace the ethnic looks at weddings

Kiara Advani

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Gorgeous and statement-making, Kiara’s outfit is a perfect fit for haldi

Glamorous

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Be the one who makes heads turn in an outfit like this. Kiara looks resplendent in the green saree with embroidered borders

Head turner

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Sarees are go-to outfits at weddings. Taking cues from Kiara who westernised the saree by pairing it with a wide palazzo

Indo-western fit

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

If you're a bridesmaid or a wedding guest, a sharara set is a perfect ensemble to wear at a wedding

Pretty pink

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

If you love Gharara sets then don this one like Kiara Advani

Ivory

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara has never missed a chance to serve as fashion inspiration for a wedding wardrobe

Blue jumpsuit

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara served a bridesmaids style look in the graceful red lehenga by Riddhi Mehra

Bridesmaid Style

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Look beautiful and vibrant in a heavily embellished anarkali

Blue-tiful

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Steal the limelight in a dreamy blue lehenga. Drape the dupatta in a different way like Kiara and you’re set to win hearts!

Dreamy

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Rock the ethnic game with a velvet lehenga and a matching net dupatta. Accentuate the look by pairing with jewellery, and it would do wonders!

Velvet lehenga

