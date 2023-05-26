Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

MAY 26, 2023

Wedding outfits inspired by Sara Ali Khan

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress has a stunning wedding wardrobe. Let's take a look at her gorgeous outfit to steal show at weddings

Sara Ali Khan

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram


Sara looks gorgeous and is a sight to behold in the sunlit yellow ensemble, perfect for a haldi ceremony

Glamorous 

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Sara Ali Khan stuns in a pink ghagra with asymmetrical blouse and an embroidered dupatta. The subtle look makes it perfect for a wedding

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara aces the banarasi weave lehenga with deep neck blouse and embroidered dupatta. The outfit is a perfect head turner at weddings

Vibrant

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara looks like a diva in a white co-ord suitable for preferably a mehendi function

Diva in co-ords

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

If you’re a guest or bridesmaid, check Sara’s ivory gharara set that is a perfect for the wedding season

Ivory

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful as ever in a cropped blouse, wide palazzo pants and embroidered cape. The bright colors at wedding are a show stealer and perfect for a cocktail night

Elegant

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

If you love suits then try out this one like Sara. Purple looks royal and elegant and will serve as a perfect wedding look

Glam vibes

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

The diva looks gorgeous in black lehenga with floral thread work making it perfect for sangeet night

Beauty in Black

Ace the red lehenga like Sara’s with matching jewelry and a mangtika. That way, you are set to win hearts!

Bridesmaid goals

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

