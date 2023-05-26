pinkvilla
MAY 26, 2023
Wedding outfits inspired by Sara Ali Khan
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress has a stunning wedding wardrobe. Let's take a look at her gorgeous outfit to steal show at weddings
Sara Ali Khan
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara looks gorgeous and is a sight to behold in the sunlit yellow ensemble, perfect for a haldi ceremony
Glamorous
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Pretty in Pink
Sara Ali Khan stuns in a pink ghagra with asymmetrical blouse and an embroidered dupatta. The subtle look makes it perfect for a wedding
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara aces the banarasi weave lehenga with deep neck blouse and embroidered dupatta. The outfit is a perfect head turner at weddings
Vibrant
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara looks like a diva in a white co-ord suitable for preferably a mehendi function
Diva in co-ords
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
If you’re a guest or bridesmaid, check Sara’s ivory gharara set that is a perfect for the wedding season
Ivory
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful as ever in a cropped blouse, wide palazzo pants and embroidered cape. The bright colors at wedding are a show stealer and perfect for a cocktail night
Elegant
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
If you love suits then try out this one like Sara. Purple looks royal and elegant and will serve as a perfect wedding look
Glam vibes
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
The diva looks gorgeous in black lehenga with floral thread work making it perfect for sangeet night
Beauty in Black
Ace the red lehenga like Sara’s with matching jewelry and a mangtika. That way, you are set to win hearts!
Bridesmaid goals
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
