P R Gayathri
April 16, 2022
Wedding-ready earrings feat Alia Bhatt
Love of accessories
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
There is always a bountiful room to play with accessories. But, we often tend to give these a backseat with the idea of our ensembles being able to cook up an impactful show for us
Alia Bhatt has a beautiful collection of earrings that is perfect for a wedding-ready look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Eye-grabbing earrings
Do you think there'll ever be a time when jhumkas won't make a pretty cut? The Curio Cottage's three-tiered jhumkas and a bunch of roses rounded out her graceful look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Three-tiered jhumkas
Pearls are currently living the revival life, rocking and how! We all love a pantsuit moment but who said you can't call for an unconventional look?
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pearl earrings
Contemporary earrings
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia paired her yellow-green ruffled saree with an off-shoulder blouse but what elevated her look completely are her statement earrings. Perfect for a wedding party style indeed!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress donned an Ekaya Banaras creation that she accessorised with gold earrings with an ear chain. The earrings totally complimented the red and gold attire
Traditional style
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her Sabyasachi multi-coloured striped saree was teamed with a pair of equally show-stealing colourful dangler earrings that are ideal for a Mehendi ceremony
Dangler earrings
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked no less dreamy in a white Anarkali suit by Punit Balana. She was only accessorised with gold Chandbalis and kept subtle with soft pink lips
Chandbali earrings
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She opted for all things black except for a pair of gold shoulder-grazing earrings featuring intricate designs that completely stole our eyes
Shoulder-grazing earrings
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s muslin jamdani saree from Madhurya got an appealing boost of allure with bulky earrings. Colours, patterns to studs, it was just too outstanding!
Multi-colour earrings
