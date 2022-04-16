Fashion

April 16, 2022

 Wedding-ready earrings feat Alia Bhatt

Love of accessories

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

There is always a bountiful room to play with accessories. But, we often tend to give these a backseat with the idea of our ensembles being able to cook up an impactful show for us

Alia Bhatt has a beautiful collection of earrings that is perfect for a wedding-ready look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Eye-grabbing earrings

Do you think there'll ever be a time when jhumkas won't make a pretty cut? The Curio Cottage's three-tiered jhumkas and a bunch of roses rounded out her graceful look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Three-tiered jhumkas

Pearls are currently living the revival life, rocking and how! We all love a pantsuit moment but who said you can't call for an unconventional look?

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pearl earrings

Contemporary earrings

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia paired her yellow-green ruffled saree with an off-shoulder blouse but what elevated her look completely are her statement earrings. Perfect for a wedding party style indeed!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress donned an Ekaya Banaras creation that she accessorised with gold earrings with an ear chain. The earrings totally complimented the red and gold attire

Traditional style

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her Sabyasachi multi-coloured striped saree was teamed with a pair of equally show-stealing colourful dangler earrings that are ideal for a Mehendi ceremony

Dangler earrings

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked no less dreamy in a white Anarkali suit by Punit Balana. She was only accessorised with gold Chandbalis and kept subtle with soft pink lips

Chandbali earrings

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She opted for all things black except for a pair of gold shoulder-grazing earrings featuring intricate designs that completely stole our eyes

Shoulder-grazing earrings

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia’s muslin jamdani saree from Madhurya got an appealing boost of allure with bulky earrings. Colours, patterns to studs, it was just too outstanding!

Multi-colour earrings

