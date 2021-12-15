Wedding style diaries with Alia Bhatt
DEC 15, 2021
Red Sabyasachi lehenga saree
Alia Bhatt knows how to blend comfort with grace, as here in this scarlet chiffon saree paired with a sequin blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Slaying in black brocade set
For the promotions for her latest film, RRR, Alia picked up a traditional black brocade suit and left us spellbound
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Timeless elegance
The diva truly captured our hearts in this soothing green Kanjeevaram saree styled with a sleeveless blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Desi kudi
Settling for a similar shade of green, Alia opted for a bandhej-printed anarkali kurta, styled with an embellished salwar and sheer dupatta
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Regal look
Looking every bit royal in this purple embroidered Anarkali set, she accessorised her look with golden jhumkas
Video: Pinkvilla
Fusion fashion
Adding a contemporary twist to her Indian look, Alia wore pink embroidered sharara pants with a corset blouse and a sleeveless jacket
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Pink ethnic outfit
Sporting a printed anarkali-jacket style kurta, teamed with embroidered palazzo pants, she looks lovely!
Video: Pinkvilla
For her BFF's sangeet ceremony, Alia opted for a pink and neon green lehenga featuring a booti-work skirt and backless choli
Stunner in neon lehenga
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
We are all hearts for this purple bandhani Sabyasachi lehenga adorned with a golden border
Bandhani lehenga
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia looked gorgeous in this purple, sequinned, and chikankari lehenga styled with a corset blouse by Manish Malhotra
Pretty in Purple
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
