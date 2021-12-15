Wedding style diaries with Alia Bhatt

JOYCE JOYSON

DEC 15, 2021

Red Sabyasachi lehenga saree

Alia Bhatt knows how to blend comfort with grace, as here in this scarlet chiffon saree paired with a sequin blouse

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Slaying in black brocade set

For the promotions for her latest film, RRR, Alia picked up a traditional black brocade suit and left us spellbound

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Timeless elegance

The diva truly captured our hearts in this soothing green Kanjeevaram saree styled with a sleeveless blouse

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Desi kudi

Settling for a similar shade of green, Alia opted for a bandhej-printed anarkali kurta, styled with an embellished salwar and sheer dupatta

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Regal look

Looking every bit royal in this purple embroidered Anarkali set, she accessorised her look with golden jhumkas

Video: Pinkvilla

Fusion fashion

Adding a contemporary twist to her Indian look, Alia wore pink embroidered sharara pants with a corset blouse and a sleeveless jacket

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Pink ethnic outfit

Sporting a printed anarkali-jacket style kurta, teamed with embroidered palazzo pants, she looks lovely!

Video: Pinkvilla

For her BFF's sangeet ceremony, Alia opted for a pink and neon green lehenga featuring a booti-work skirt and backless choli

Stunner in neon lehenga

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

We are all hearts for this purple bandhani Sabyasachi lehenga adorned with a golden border

Bandhani lehenga

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia looked gorgeous in this purple, sequinned, and chikankari lehenga styled with a corset blouse by Manish Malhotra

Pretty in Purple

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

