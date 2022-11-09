Heading 3
Wedding style file ft. Ananya Panday
Akriti Anand
Nov 09, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Shimmer shimmer
Shimmers are in, and this saree is a perfect pick for any night wedding
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Mirror-work saree
Ananya’s mint green mirror-work lehenga can be worn to stand out at a Mehendi function
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Peach fusion
Peach-coloured pants with a plunging neckline blouse and dupatta, is perfect for any ceremony
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Elegance
This simple salwar suit is going for any simple function.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Go the floral way
Florals are in trend and Ananya’s white and pink lehenga is cool for a sangeet ceremony
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Sequin saree
Ananya seems straight out of a fairytale in this white sequin saree by the fashion maestro Manish Malhotra
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Bronze beauty
Ananya Panday dazzles in this bronze blouse with a furry cape and lehenga
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Pink is her colour
Pink is one colour which can never go out of fashion and are a must-have in your closet
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Yellow Paint
Ananya twirls in this powdered-yellow lehenga with mirror work on it
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Subtle Soiree
This light neon lehenga is sure to make several heads turn at a wedding function