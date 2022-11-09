Heading 3

Wedding style file ft. Ananya Panday

Akriti Anand

Nov 09, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Shimmer shimmer

Shimmers are in, and this saree is a perfect pick for any night wedding

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Mirror-work saree

Ananya’s mint green mirror-work lehenga can be worn to stand out at a Mehendi function

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Peach fusion

Peach-coloured pants with a plunging neckline blouse and dupatta, is perfect for any ceremony

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Elegance

This simple salwar suit is going for any simple function.

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Go the floral way

Florals are in trend and Ananya’s white and pink lehenga is cool for a sangeet ceremony

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Sequin saree

Ananya seems straight out of a fairytale in this white sequin saree by the fashion maestro Manish Malhotra

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Bronze beauty

Ananya Panday dazzles in this bronze blouse with a furry cape and lehenga

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Pink is her colour

Pink is one colour which can never go out of fashion and are a must-have in your closet

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Yellow Paint

Ananya twirls in this powdered-yellow lehenga with mirror work on it

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Subtle Soiree

This light neon lehenga is sure to make several heads turn at a wedding function

