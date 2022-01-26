Fashion
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 26, 2022
WFH looks inspired by Kareena Kapoor
Heading 3
Chic & Casual
If you are having one of those lazy work from home days, opt for a tracksuit that is comfy yet chic
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Since the temperature is dropping down, you can opt for a stylish cardigan like Bebo
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Cardigan Babe
Classic White
Opt for a sheer blouse and white trousers and create a great impression during your Zoom meetings
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Jumpsuit Look
On days when you want to look effortlessly classy for your meeting, opt for a stylish jumpsuit like Bebo
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
A denim top teamed with wide-legged denim pants is a look that will help you make a good impression as well as keep you comfy
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Denim On Denim
For an edgy WFH look, choose a white shirt and team it with vibrant coloured pants like Bebo’s red ones
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Mismatch
Formal & Feminine
On the day of your biggest online meeting with an important client, choose a classic pantsuit like Bebo that is formal yet feminine
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
You can also team your crisp white shirt with wide-legged cotton trousers to look impressive and stay comfortable
Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Breezy Avatar
Kareena’s monotone look with a red shirt and red trousers is great for an effortless WFH style
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Monochromatic
Only Bebo can rock a Kaftan in a formal style and all we can do is take some inspiration from her
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Formal Kaftan
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone in all-white attires