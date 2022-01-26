Fashion

Jan 26, 2022

WFH looks inspired by Kareena Kapoor

Chic & Casual

If you are having one of those lazy work from home days, opt for a tracksuit that is comfy yet chic

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Since the temperature is dropping down, you can opt for a stylish cardigan like Bebo

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Cardigan Babe

Classic White

Opt for a sheer blouse and white trousers and create a great impression during your Zoom meetings

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Jumpsuit Look

On days when you want to look effortlessly classy for your meeting, opt for a stylish jumpsuit like Bebo

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

A denim top teamed with wide-legged denim pants is a look that will help you make a good impression as well as keep you comfy

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Denim On Denim

For an edgy WFH look, choose a white shirt and team it with vibrant coloured pants like Bebo’s red ones

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Mismatch

Formal & Feminine

On the day of your biggest online meeting with an important client, choose a classic pantsuit like Bebo that is formal yet feminine

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

You can also team your crisp white shirt with wide-legged cotton trousers to look impressive and stay comfortable

Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Breezy Avatar

Kareena’s monotone look with a red shirt and red trousers is great for an effortless WFH style

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Monochromatic

Only Bebo can rock a Kaftan in a formal style and all we can do is take some inspiration from her

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Formal Kaftan

