Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 07, 2023

What’s capsule wardrobe, how to build it

#1

A capsule wardrobe is simply a collection of clothing composed of thoughtfully curated, easily interchangeable items

Image: Pexels

#2

A capsule wardrobe helps to get more creative with the wardrobe as compared to having hundreds or more items ganging in the closet

Image: Pexels

#3

Purchasing fewer clothes has significantly less impact on the environment

Image: Pexels

#4

When buying clothes, invest in high-quality pieces that can be worn during all seasons and that will last longer

Image: Pexels

#5

Think of all the time you have spent buying clothes over the last few years

Image: Pexels

#6

By downsizing your wardrobe, you clear physical clutter from your home and your closet suddenly becomes a more open and calming environment

Image: Pexels

#7

Declutter your wardrobe by removing things that you are not ready to part with

Image: Pexels

#8

Donate, sell or recycle that doesn't fit you and don't like, damaged beyond repair

Image: Pexels

#9

When evaluating items for their functionality, think how easy it is to clean and maintain

Image: Pexels

Pick your favorite, eliminate duplicates and identify what is missing more easily when you look at everything together

Image: Pexels

#10

