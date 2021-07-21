Shilpa To Sara: JULY 21, 2021
Actresses in retro looks
Taking us on a trip back in time, Shilpa Shetty Kundra invited the good ol’ Bollywood days in a white saree with polka dots. Her voluminous hair bun and winged eyes added the final touch
For her desi retro look, Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked out a classic red-and-white Sabyasachi saree that she paired with a full-sleeve red blouse
Deepika Padukone channelled her inner retro princess in a long black and polka dot dress with off-shoulder sleeves. A black head band further added the finishing touch
For a fashion show, Sonakshi Sinha paired her sequined outfit with old Hollywood curls to keep up with her retro look
Sonakshi also showed us a cute way to channel the old-school retro vibes. In a floral and polka-dot printed shirt and pleated mini skirt, she looked fab!
Playing with loose silhouettes, Alia Bhatt aced the old Hollywood-inspired look in a pair of flared pants and matching shirt with bishop sleeves
Hopping on the bandwagon next is millennial actress Ananya Panday who looked absolutely chic in a black skirt and matching top with white polka dots all over
Sara Ali Khan showed us how to revisit the rock-retro era in a bright blue mini dress with fringes on the sleeves as well as along the hemline
Janhvi Kapoor brought back the ‘90s bell-bottoms in a pink pantsuit featuring a plunging-neck blazer and matching pants
Adding a freshness of her own to the classic retro look, Bhumi Pednekar looks lovely in a pink and black polka dot top and high-waisted black pants
Channelling her inner Marilyn Monroe in a Gauri and Nainika pink and red polka dot midi dress, Kangana Rananut looked like she was in a mood for retro fun!
