P R Gayathri
FEB 17, 2022
When celebs shimmered in silver outfits
Tara Sutaria
Tara’s shimmery silver sequin and embellished number hugged her figure and is a perfect pick for a party!
Image: Pinkvilla
The Gunjan Saxena actress showed us that all that glitters is silver this time around when she donned a metallic body-hugging gown by Mety Choa
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
If you're unsure of how mini dresses will look on you, take cue from Ananya on how to style a high-low number. We love how she showed off her toned legs in a subtle way in the shimmery silver number
Image:Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Twinkling perfectly right! Isn’t she? Malaika Arora put on a sizzling show with this full-length sheer gown adorned with mirror work and laser-cut flowers
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Making a strong case for all things shimmer and shine, Kat raised the heat on the red carpet. She picked out a shimmery silver bodycon mini dress that flaunted her figure and accentuated her curves
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif
Janhvi Kapoor picked out a shimmery silver ruched mini dress with an off-shoulder style pattern and gave it a sporty twist with a pair of white sneakers
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor
Making for a sultry look, Disha picked out a stunning silver mini dress. We love this no-nonsense look that was all about glamour
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani
Here is an exquisite ensemble by Akanksha Gajria you might want to bookmark right away. Vaani Kapoor lit up our screens by wearing this sequined strapless bodycon mini dress
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor
If you're not into shimmery silver, metallics are another option to shine bright in. Sara Ali Khan's metallic silver off-shoulder bandage-style dress is just what you need
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan
While promoting her film Baywatch, Priyanka opted for a sparkly silver mini dress that she teamed with an olive green jacket
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
