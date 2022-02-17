FASHION

P R Gayathri

FEB 17, 2022

When celebs shimmered in silver outfits

Tara Sutaria

Tara’s shimmery silver sequin and embellished number hugged her figure and is a perfect pick for a party!

Image: Pinkvilla

The Gunjan Saxena actress showed us that all that glitters is silver this time around when she donned a metallic body-hugging gown by Mety Choa

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

If you're unsure of how mini dresses will look on you, take cue from Ananya on how to style a high-low number. We love how she showed off her toned legs in a subtle way in the shimmery silver number

Image:Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Twinkling perfectly right! Isn’t she? Malaika Arora put on a sizzling show with this full-length sheer gown adorned with mirror work and laser-cut flowers

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

Making a strong case for all things shimmer and shine, Kat raised the heat on the red carpet. She picked out a shimmery silver bodycon mini dress that flaunted her figure and accentuated her curves

Image: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif

Janhvi Kapoor picked out a shimmery silver ruched mini dress with an off-shoulder style pattern and gave it a sporty twist with a pair of white sneakers

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor

Making for a sultry look, Disha picked out a stunning silver mini dress. We love this no-nonsense look that was all about glamour

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani

Here is an exquisite ensemble by Akanksha Gajria you might want to bookmark right away. Vaani Kapoor lit up our screens by wearing this sequined strapless bodycon mini dress

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

If you're not into shimmery silver, metallics are another option to shine bright in. Sara Ali Khan's metallic silver off-shoulder bandage-style dress is just what you need

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan

While promoting her film Baywatch, Priyanka opted for a sparkly silver mini dress that she teamed with an olive green jacket

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

