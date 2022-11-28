When Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu twinned
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
NOV 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha Ali Khan is twinning with her daughter in Pink colour ethnic wear.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Both mother and daughter are looking very pretty in a white ethnic outfits.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha and Inaaya are enjoying their evening together.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Both are playing together and busy spending their day with smile.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha and Innaya rock in tie-and-dye outfits.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Both mother and daughter are praying in a multi colour suit.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha and Inaaya are wearing chikankari worked salwar suits.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
They are looking very cute in simple bird prints dress.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
The actress is twinning with her daughter in a kaftan.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
The actress loves to spend time with her daughter and always shares it on social media.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.