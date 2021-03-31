ALL the times Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in sunglasses March 31, 2021
Vicky looks smart and stylish in the red and black jacket accessorised with cool yellow-tinted sunglasses
He looks dashing in his Manmarziyaan avatar with eccentric haircut and black sunglasses
Kaushal’s serious selfie look matched up with his rectangle framed glasses is giving us major chills!
Vicky gives some major comfy vibes with these blue reflectors in his airplane look
Vicky chooses an all black outfit paired with white sneakers and wayfarer sunglasses for promoting his music video Pachtaoge’s success
He shows us how to rock blue tinted sunglasses with his all blue look
Guys need to take major fashion inspiration from Vicky’s Dust of Gods cyan jacket and classy sunglasses!
We got to know how to pull off a black denim jacket with Vicky’s dynamic look paired with black rectangle framed eyewear
To check out more about Vicky Kaushal, Fashion and Bollywood, head on to Pinkvilla