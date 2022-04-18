Fashion

P R Gayathri

apr 18, 2022

Who wore what at Alia’s Mehendi

Alia’s Mehendi look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked stunning in her Manish Malhotra lehenga and statement-making jewellery. She opted for a no-makeup fresh face look flaunting her nude lips, dewy skin and well-groomed brows

Her customised lehenga by Manish Malhotra took 3000-hour intricate handwork and featured embellishments in real gold and silver nakshi, vintage gold metal sequins from Kutch and some scraps from brides' earlier outfits

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sustainable fashion

Mr Kapoor complemented his lady love in an all-pink Sabyasachi suit and also wore his dad, Rishi Kapoor's watch

Ranbir Kapoor’s chic style

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The mother of the groom chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla as her designer for all wedding celebrations and for Day 1 of the event, she wore an ivory lehenga set that boasted of flower power

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Neetu Kapoor

Shahneeb Bhatt

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The sister of the bride looked cute as ever in her Manish Malhotra parrot green ensemble that channelled the fun-filled spirit of the Mehendi ceremony

Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

The sister of the groom stole the show in her sequin-embellished silver pre-draped saree by Manish Malhotra that gave us disco vibes

Riddhima Kapoor

Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

While Kareena Kapoor Khan sparkled in a glittery white Manish Malhotra lehenga, Karisma choose to look bright and cheerful in a mustard yellow Punit Balana Anarkali suit

The Kapoor Sisters

Image: Anushka Ranjan Instagram

The super diva had us at ruffles and prints. Her saree from Mohini's by Mohini Chabria had soothing colours on it and was teamed with a strappy pastel pink blouse embroidered with beads 

Anushka Ranjan

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

For the pre-wedding celebrations, the filmmaker and producer rocked a yellow and blue embroidered ethnic ensemble by Manish Malhotra and looked perfectly ready to party!

Karan Johar

