Fashion
P R Gayathri
apr 18, 2022
Heading 3
Who wore what at Alia’s Mehendi
Alia’s Mehendi look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked stunning in her Manish Malhotra lehenga and statement-making jewellery. She opted for a no-makeup fresh face look flaunting her nude lips, dewy skin and well-groomed brows
Her customised lehenga by Manish Malhotra took 3000-hour intricate handwork and featured embellishments in real gold and silver nakshi, vintage gold metal sequins from Kutch and some scraps from brides' earlier outfits
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sustainable fashion
Mr Kapoor complemented his lady love in an all-pink Sabyasachi suit and also wore his dad, Rishi Kapoor's watch
Ranbir Kapoor’s chic style
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The mother of the groom chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla as her designer for all wedding celebrations and for Day 1 of the event, she wore an ivory lehenga set that boasted of flower power
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Neetu Kapoor
Shahneeb Bhatt
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The sister of the bride looked cute as ever in her Manish Malhotra parrot green ensemble that channelled the fun-filled spirit of the Mehendi ceremony
Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram
The sister of the groom stole the show in her sequin-embellished silver pre-draped saree by Manish Malhotra that gave us disco vibes
Riddhima Kapoor
Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram
While Kareena Kapoor Khan sparkled in a glittery white Manish Malhotra lehenga, Karisma choose to look bright and cheerful in a mustard yellow Punit Balana Anarkali suit
The Kapoor Sisters
Image: Anushka Ranjan Instagram
The super diva had us at ruffles and prints. Her saree from Mohini's by Mohini Chabria had soothing colours on it and was teamed with a strappy pastel pink blouse embroidered with beads
Anushka Ranjan
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
For the pre-wedding celebrations, the filmmaker and producer rocked a yellow and blue embroidered ethnic ensemble by Manish Malhotra and looked perfectly ready to party!
Karan Johar
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wear collection