Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

MARCH 20, 2024

Who wore what at PSSI 2024?

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani steps out all glammed up in an ice-blue floor-length gown with a strapless plunging neckline, fiery cut-outs, and thigh high-slit

Kiara Advani

Image source- theshilpashetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra adds a hot and steamy twist to her look with a fitted full-sleeved crop top with shoulder pads paired with a matching cut-out skirt 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Image source- shehnaazgill

Shehnaaz Gill turns up the heat looking all fiery in a floor-length gown with a plunging neckline, making it a perfect outfit choice

Shehnaaz Gill

Image source- Pinkvilla

Sushmita Sen rocks her head-to-toe strapless black velvet dress with a plunging neckline, making a fab appearance

Sushmita Sen

Image source- ananyapanday

Ananya Panday looks all sassy and classy in a turquoise sequinned co-ord set with a high-necked cropped top, flaunting her curves

Ananya Panday

Image source- therealkarismakapoor

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a classic black satin gown with a square neckline and shimmery embellishments

Image source- Pinkvilla

Shraddha Kapoor looks dreamy in a beautiful peach gown with a halter neck and high neckline

Shraddha Kapoor

Image source- rakulpreet

Rakul Preet Singh made a classy style statement in a cap-sleeved crop top with formal shoulder pads and zip in between complementing it with a matching long skirt

Rakul Preet Singh

Image source- dishapatani

Disha Patani go-all-sexy in blush pink co-ord set with a flowery strapless bralette and plunging neckline

Disha Patani

Image source- janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks all stylish in a stunning beige gown with a halter neckline, making fans go gaga over her look

Janhvi Kapoor

