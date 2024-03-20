pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
MARCH 20, 2024
Who wore what at PSSI 2024?
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani steps out all glammed up in an ice-blue floor-length gown with a strapless plunging neckline, fiery cut-outs, and thigh high-slit
Kiara Advani
Image source- theshilpashetty
Shilpa Shetty Kundra adds a hot and steamy twist to her look with a fitted full-sleeved crop top with shoulder pads paired with a matching cut-out skirt
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Image source- shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz Gill turns up the heat looking all fiery in a floor-length gown with a plunging neckline, making it a perfect outfit choice
Shehnaaz Gill
Image source- Pinkvilla
Sushmita Sen rocks her head-to-toe strapless black velvet dress with a plunging neckline, making a fab appearance
Sushmita Sen
Image source- ananyapanday
Ananya Panday looks all sassy and classy in a turquoise sequinned co-ord set with a high-necked cropped top, flaunting her curves
Ananya Panday
Image source- therealkarismakapoor
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a classic black satin gown with a square neckline and shimmery embellishments
Image source- Pinkvilla
Shraddha Kapoor looks dreamy in a beautiful peach gown with a halter neck and high neckline
Shraddha Kapoor
Image source- rakulpreet
Rakul Preet Singh made a classy style statement in a cap-sleeved crop top with formal shoulder pads and zip in between complementing it with a matching long skirt
Rakul Preet Singh
Image source- dishapatani
Disha Patani go-all-sexy in blush pink co-ord set with a flowery strapless bralette and plunging neckline
Disha Patani
Image source- janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks all stylish in a stunning beige gown with a halter neckline, making fans go gaga over her look
Janhvi Kapoor
