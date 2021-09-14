Sep 14, 2021

Who wore what at the VMAs 2021

 Camila Cabello

Camila looked like a real life Cinderella as she walked the red carpet in an Alex Mabille Couture gown

 Billie Eilish

Billie is known for a savage street style and prioritising her comfort over everything. She was dressed in a baggy, comfortable oversized jumper styled over a dress paired with black shoes

 Lil Nas

The Montero singer was seen breaking all the gender norms as he wore a lavender tuxedo-style Versace outfit. The one-shoulder blazer featured a sweeping train and was paired with matching trousers and shoes

 Olivia Rodrigo

The Deja Vu singer was also donned in a glamorous Versace outfit. It was decked in an ombre fade and a textured detailing

 Megan Fox &
 Machine Gun Kelly

The stylish couple set the red carpet on fire as Megan was seen dressed in a sheer, nude Mugler dress with minimal sequin work while Machine Gun Kelly wore a shimmery red Dolce and Gabbana suit

 Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shone bright in a mirror asymmetrical dress from The Blonds. Her outfit bore shoulder pads and she styled it with matching mirror pumps

 Kourtney Kardashian &
 Travis Barker

The new couple twinned in black as Kourtney ​​picked out a cut-out leather dress by Olivier Theyskens while Barker looked sharp in a black suit with structured cuts

 Madonna

The sensational singer picked out a black bodysuit to hit the stage and open the VMAs 2021. She paired this with matching pumps, a black cap and a neutral-tone trench coat to cover up

 Rita Ora

Another daunting black outfit worn by Rita Ora from Vera Wang that featured a flowy spaghetti-strap blouse that had a cape-like finish at the back. She paired this with black shorts and thigh-high boots

 Jennifer Lopez

JLo straight away made her place at the stage and acted as a presenter in a David Koma cut-out dress that bore mirror work on the skirt and had a tie-up style pattern throughout

 Ed Sheeran

Ed opted for a bright gold and white jacket from Versace

 Ciara

We saw yet another sheer black as singer Ciara picked out a sheer Tom Ford number that bore a strategic cut out at her chest

 Hailey Bieber

The model chose a rather simple, see-through bodycon midi dress from Maison Alaia. She contrasted the high-neck dress with lavender pumps and a purple clutch

 Billy Porter

The Cinderella actor certainly looked gorgeous as he walked the red carpet in a metallic double-breasted suit. He styled this with matching heels, statement diamond rings and shimmery smokey eyes

 Shawn Mendes

The Stitches singer went all-white in a Mans pantsuit that featured oversized flared pants and a matching blazer that was layered over a white tank top. The stacked up necklaces added the perfect finishing touch

