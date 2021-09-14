Who wore what at the VMAs 2021

Camila looked like a real life Cinderella as she walked the red carpet in an Alex Mabille Couture gown
Credits : Getty Image
Billie Eilish
Billie is known for a savage street style and prioritising her comfort over everything. She was dressed in a baggy, comfortable oversized jumper styled over a dress paired with black shoes
Credits : Getty Image
Lil Nas
The Montero singer was seen breaking all the gender norms as he wore a lavender tuxedo-style Versace outfit. The one-shoulder blazer featured a sweeping train and was paired with matching trousers and shoes
Credits : Getty Image
Olivia Rodrigo
The Deja Vu singer was also donned in a glamorous Versace outfit. It was decked in an ombre fade and a textured detailing
Credits : Getty Image
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
The stylish couple set the red carpet on fire as Megan was seen dressed in a sheer, nude Mugler dress with minimal sequin work while Machine Gun Kelly wore a shimmery red Dolce and Gabbana suit
Credits : Getty Image
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shone bright in a mirror asymmetrical dress from The Blonds. Her outfit bore shoulder pads and she styled it with matching mirror pumps
Credits : Getty Image
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
The new couple twinned in black as Kourtney picked out a cut-out leather dress by Olivier Theyskens while Barker looked sharp in a black suit with structured cuts
Credits : Getty Image
Madonna
The sensational singer picked out a black bodysuit to hit the stage and open the VMAs 2021. She paired this with matching pumps, a black cap and a neutral-tone trench coat to cover up
Credits : Getty Image
Rita Ora
Another daunting black outfit worn by Rita Ora from Vera Wang that featured a flowy spaghetti-strap blouse that had a cape-like finish at the back. She paired this with black shorts and thigh-high boots
Credits : Getty Image
Jennifer Lopez
JLo straight away made her place at the stage and acted as a presenter in a David Koma cut-out dress that bore mirror work on the skirt and had a tie-up style pattern throughout
Credits : Getty Image
Ed Sheeran
Ed opted for a bright gold and white jacket from Versace
Credits : Getty Image
Ciara
We saw yet another sheer black as singer Ciara picked out a sheer Tom Ford number that bore a strategic cut out at her chest
Credits : Getty Image
Hailey Bieber
The model chose a rather simple, see-through bodycon midi dress from Maison Alaia. She contrasted the high-neck dress with lavender pumps and a purple clutch
Credits : Getty Image
Billy Porter
The Cinderella actor certainly looked gorgeous as he walked the red carpet in a metallic double-breasted suit. He styled this with matching heels, statement diamond rings and shimmery smokey eyes
Credits : Getty Image
Shawn Mendes
The Stitches singer went all-white in a Mans pantsuit that featured oversized flared pants and a matching blazer that was layered over a white tank top. The stacked up necklaces added the perfect finishing touch