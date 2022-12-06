Heading 3

Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith's style 

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 06, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Oscars Party

Will and Jada looked like a couple who were out to give fashion goals as they attended the 2014 Oscars party

Image: Getty Images

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith surely love containing looks every now and then and this choice of the duo is certainly one of them

Contrasting Looks 

Image: Getty Images

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith looked every bit of stunning as they attended the Golden Globe Awards

Stylish Duo

Image: Getty Images

Will and Jada oozed with old Hollywood charm as they stepped out in these chic looks for the Diamond Ball

Hollywood Charm 

Image: Getty Images

Oscars is always a big night and it was delightful to see Will and Jada ace their fashion game on the red carpet

Academy Ready

Image: Getty Images

Will Smith couldn't help but draw all the focus on wife Jada's stunning look on the red carpet

Flaunting Jada

Image: Getty Images

This adorable photo captures Will and Jada with their son Jaden on the red carpet and the trio look beyond amazing

Family Fashion

Image: Getty Images

Will and Jada walked the red carpet holding hands as they arrived to flaunt their gorgeous looks at the Oscars ceremony

Hand in Hand

Image: Getty Images

Will and Jada were seen twinning in shades of blue as they attended a red carpet event looking absolutely cute

Matching

Image: Getty Images

We loved this look of Will and Jada which consisted the duo sporting bold prints and colours at the Aladdin premiere

Bold Colours

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here