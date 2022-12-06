Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith's style
Image: Getty Images
Oscars Party
Will and Jada looked like a couple who were out to give fashion goals as they attended the 2014 Oscars party
Image: Getty Images
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith surely love containing looks every now and then and this choice of the duo is certainly one of them
Contrasting Looks
Image: Getty Images
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith looked every bit of stunning as they attended the Golden Globe Awards
Stylish Duo
Image: Getty Images
Will and Jada oozed with old Hollywood charm as they stepped out in these chic looks for the Diamond Ball
Hollywood Charm
Image: Getty Images
Oscars is always a big night and it was delightful to see Will and Jada ace their fashion game on the red carpet
Academy Ready
Image: Getty Images
Will Smith couldn't help but draw all the focus on wife Jada's stunning look on the red carpet
Flaunting Jada
Image: Getty Images
This adorable photo captures Will and Jada with their son Jaden on the red carpet and the trio look beyond amazing
Family Fashion
Image: Getty Images
Will and Jada walked the red carpet holding hands as they arrived to flaunt their gorgeous looks at the Oscars ceremony
Hand in Hand
Image: Getty Images
Will and Jada were seen twinning in shades of blue as they attended a red carpet event looking absolutely cute
Matching
Image: Getty Images
We loved this look of Will and Jada which consisted the duo sporting bold prints and colours at the Aladdin premiere
Bold Colours
