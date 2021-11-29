Winter Care: DIY Hydrating hair masks

NOV 29, 2021

Why moisturise hair?

It strengthens the hair, replenishes moisture loss and improves its texture

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Two-ingredient nourishing mask

For a dry scalp, make a yogurt and honey mask by mixing it in the ratio of 2:1

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Hair revival mask

Break an egg, add a mashed banana and 1 tsp of honey to make a paste

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Aloe vera mask for hair growth

Cold months are synonymous with hairfall, so, apply aloe vera gel to boost growth

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Long and strong hair

For this, mash 1 ripe banana and avocado and combine it with 1 tbsp coconut oil

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Strawberry mask for shine

Combine 1 cup of pureed strawberry with 1 egg yolk and 3 tbsp olive oil

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Soft and silky mane

For this, take a bowl, mix coconut milk and almond oil and apply it on the strands

Image : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

 Deep conditioning mask

Apply a mixture of 1 tbsp olive oil, ½ tsp apple cider vinegar and 1 tbsp curd

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

 Try avoiding styling hair

Keep away from straightening, blow-drying, hair colouring and sun damage

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Leave the oil overnight

Almond oil or coconut oil can be left overnight on the hair and washed off the next day

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

