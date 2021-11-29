Winter Care: DIY Hydrating hair masks
BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
NOV 29, 2021
Why moisturise hair?
It strengthens the hair, replenishes moisture loss and improves its texture
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Two-ingredient nourishing mask
For a dry scalp, make a yogurt and honey mask by mixing it in the ratio of 2:1
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Hair revival mask
Break an egg, add a mashed banana and 1 tsp of honey to make a paste
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Aloe vera mask for hair growth
Cold months are synonymous with hairfall, so, apply aloe vera gel to boost growth
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Long and strong hair
For this, mash 1 ripe banana and avocado and combine it with 1 tbsp coconut oil
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Strawberry mask for shine
Combine 1 cup of pureed strawberry with 1 egg yolk and 3 tbsp olive oil
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Soft and silky mane
For this, take a bowl, mix coconut milk and almond oil and apply it on the strands
Image : Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Deep conditioning mask
Apply a mixture of 1 tbsp olive oil, ½ tsp apple cider vinegar and 1 tbsp curd
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Try avoiding styling hair
Keep away from straightening, blow-drying, hair colouring and sun damage
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Leave the oil overnight
Almond oil or coconut oil can be left overnight on the hair and washed off the next day
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: How to style velvet Celeb Edition