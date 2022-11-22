Heading 3

Winter fashion ft. Sonam Kapoor

Prerna
 Verma

Nov 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

A beanie during winter is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe

The beanie look

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Turtleneck top

Look at Sonam pair her turtle neck top with a floral print skirt and look stunning

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is a slayer in a light grey coloured overcoat

The stylish overcoat

Video: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam looks stylish in this checks coat

The checks jacket

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam is a fashionista and look nails this winter look

Tie around the waist long coat

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam poses with hubby Anand Ahuja wearing this black long coat

The simple black coat

Video: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor looks great in this long coat and trouser look as she enjoys snowfall

The winter coat-pant

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam gives girl-next-door vibes in this denim jacket, long skirt, boots and cap

The cap and jacket look

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

A boot is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe during winter

Ankle-length boots and monkey cap look

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam paired her black jacket with a white shirt and jeans

The jacket look

