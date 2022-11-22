Winter fashion ft. Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
A beanie during winter is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Look at Sonam pair her turtle neck top with a floral print skirt and look stunning
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor is a slayer in a light grey coloured overcoat
Video: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam looks stylish in this checks coat
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam is a fashionista and look nails this winter look
Tie around the waist long coat
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam poses with hubby Anand Ahuja wearing this black long coat
Video: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looks great in this long coat and trouser look as she enjoys snowfall
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam gives girl-next-door vibes in this denim jacket, long skirt, boots and cap
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
A boot is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe during winter
Ankle-length boots and monkey cap look
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam paired her black jacket with a white shirt and jeans
