Winter fashion goals
 By celebs

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

DEC 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram 

 Ranveer Singh

The actress is wearing a neon colour jacket which is stylish and in trend too.

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The actor has styled himself in a cream colour jacket.

Varun Dhawan

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The Jersey actor is looking dapper in a cream colour bomber jacket.

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

He is looking handsome in a maroon colour jacket paired with a yellow colour turtle neck sweater.

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram 

He is looking cool in a chocolate brown colour sweatshirt.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress is wearing a powder blue colour sweater.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is wearing a cream colour overcoat.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

The actress is wearing a grey colour trench coat.

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress has covered herself with a puffed jacket.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress is wearing a sweater with a heart printed on it.

Ananya Panday

