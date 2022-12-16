Winter fashion goals
By celebs
Akriti
Anand
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh
The actress is wearing a neon colour jacket which is stylish and in trend too.
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The actor has styled himself in a cream colour jacket.
Varun Dhawan
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The Jersey actor is looking dapper in a cream colour bomber jacket.
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
He is looking handsome in a maroon colour jacket paired with a yellow colour turtle neck sweater.
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He is looking cool in a chocolate brown colour sweatshirt.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actress is wearing a powder blue colour sweater.
Deepika Padukone
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is wearing a cream colour overcoat.
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The actress is wearing a grey colour trench coat.
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress has covered herself with a puffed jacket.
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress is wearing a sweater with a heart printed on it.
Ananya Panday
