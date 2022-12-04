Winter fashion inspo.
ft Jennifer Winget
pinkvilla
Gayatri Nirmal
DEC 4, 2022
FASHION
Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Polo neck tee, frilled skirt with an oversized check coat with high boots is perfect for a lazy winter evening
Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget in this mustard scarf wrapped around her neck over her turtle neck top looks stylish
Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winger in this off shoulder grey top enhances the actress’ winter glow
Video: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Opt for a white pant and pair it with a matching top and accessorise it to make your look stand out
Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Distressed denim with velvet top and royal blue blazer will make you look stylish
Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
The all green Kashmiri attire is a must-have in your closet for the winters
Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
If layering is your forte, then winters is all about playing up with your wardrobe
Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget in this white suit with banarasi print dupatta is a clever pick for an evening family gathering
Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Get your grey cardigans out of your closet and with smart pants, scarf, you are ready to rock the winters
Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget loves winters and her Instagram pictures with layered clothing is proof
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.