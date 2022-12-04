Heading 3

Winter fashion inspo.
ft Jennifer Winget

                  pinkvilla 

Gayatri Nirmal

DEC 4, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Polo neck tee, frilled skirt with an oversized check coat with high boots is perfect for a lazy winter evening

Lazy evening style

Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget in this mustard scarf wrapped around her neck over her turtle neck top looks stylish

Scarf play

Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winger in this off shoulder grey top enhances the actress’ winter glow

Sunkissed

Video: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Opt for a white pant and pair it with a matching top and accessorise it to make your look stand out

Monochrome look

Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Distressed denim with velvet top and royal blue blazer will make you look stylish

The chic babe

Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

The all green Kashmiri attire is a must-have in your closet for the winters

Kashmiri look

Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

If layering is your forte, then winters is all about playing up with your wardrobe

In the mountains

Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget in this white suit with banarasi print dupatta is a clever pick for an evening family gathering

Pretty ‘nari’

Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Get your grey cardigans out of your closet and with smart pants, scarf, you are ready to rock the winters

Greys and Snow

Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget loves winters and her Instagram pictures with layered clothing is proof

Catching Snowflakes

