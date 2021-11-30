Winter fashion tips feat Khushi Kapoor
FASHION
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
NOV 30, 2021
Oversized Sweater
Khushi looked winter ready in an oversized grey sweater and a cute tennis skirt
(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
Knits All Over
A knitted skirt and cardigan will certainly help beat the chill in a stylish way
(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
Lavender Love
A lavender cardigan paired with a cute skirt and a prada bag is all the glam we need
(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
The Ultimate Denim
On days when you just want to play safe, opt for a classic denim jacket
(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
Sweater Weather
Khushi geared up for the sweater weather in a knitted olive green sweater
(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
Color Blocking
Khushi wore a chic colour blocking crop sweater with high-waisted tie-dye denims
(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
The Bigger The Better
Khushi opted for an oversized sweater that literally made us feel the coziness
(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
Leather Weather
For a boss babe look, opt for a leather jacket with a cutesy crop top
(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
School Girl Vibes
Khushi paired a beige sweater over a collared shirt and a tennis skirt
(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
Cardigan Baby
She teamed a light blue cardigan with white jeans and a matching crop top
(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
