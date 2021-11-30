Winter fashion tips feat Khushi Kapoor

Oversized Sweater

Khushi looked winter ready in an oversized grey sweater and a cute tennis skirt

(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)

Knits All Over 

A knitted skirt and cardigan will certainly help beat the chill in a stylish way

(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram) 

Lavender Love

A lavender cardigan paired with a cute skirt and a prada bag is all the glam we need

(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)

The Ultimate Denim

On days when you just want to play safe, opt for a classic denim jacket

(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram) 

Sweater Weather

Khushi geared up for the sweater weather in a knitted olive green sweater

(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)

Color Blocking

Khushi wore a chic colour blocking crop sweater with high-waisted tie-dye denims

(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram) 

The Bigger The Better

Khushi opted for an oversized sweater that literally made us feel the coziness

(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram) 

Leather Weather 

For a boss babe look, opt for a leather jacket with a cutesy crop top

(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram) 

School Girl Vibes 

Khushi paired a beige sweater over a collared shirt and a tennis skirt

(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram) 

Cardigan Baby

She teamed a light blue cardigan with white jeans and a matching crop top

(Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram) 

