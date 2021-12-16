Winter looks served by Ananya Panday
Striped sweater with stockings
In a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot, Ananya looked like a bombshell in a striped sweater and fishnet stockings
Image credits: The House Of Pixels
Blazer and shorts
For the less chilly days, she likes to don a belted blazer with matching shorts
Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Puffer jacket
And during extremely cold days, she swears by a printed puffer jacket to keep herself warm
Ananya Panday instagram
Hooded bomber jacket
A hooded bomber jacket is also a staple in her winter wardrobe and this one serves as proof
Ananya Panday instagram
Tie-dye sweater
A trendy tie-dye sweater with pin fastenings on the front makes her look winter-ready!
Ananya Panday instagram
She likes to keep things stylish and warm in a white off-shoulder furry knitwear
Ananya Panday instagram
Off-shoulder knitwear sweater
Turtleneck sweater
To enjoy a winter evening, she likes to clad herself in a ribbed green turtleneck jumper
Ananya Panday instagram
If she attends an event in the city, she likes to layer her formal outfit with a furry white blazer
Furry blazer
Ami Patel instagram
Chic and stylish, this oversized black sweater looks modish with her mini black skirt
Oversized sweater
Ami Patel instagram
At home, you will find her looking relaxed in a dark-hued high-neck jumper
High-neck jumper
Ananya Panday instagram
