Winter looks served by Ananya Panday 

Striped sweater with stockings

In a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot, Ananya looked like a bombshell in a striped sweater and fishnet stockings

Image credits: The House Of Pixels

Blazer and shorts

For the less chilly days, she likes to don a belted blazer with matching shorts

Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Puffer jacket

And during extremely cold days, she swears by a printed puffer jacket to keep herself warm

Ananya Panday instagram 

Hooded bomber jacket

A hooded bomber jacket is also a staple in her winter wardrobe and this one serves as proof

Ananya Panday instagram

Tie-dye sweater

A trendy tie-dye sweater with pin fastenings on the front makes her look winter-ready!

Ananya Panday instagram

She likes to keep things stylish and warm in a white off-shoulder furry knitwear

Ananya Panday instagram

Off-shoulder knitwear sweater

Turtleneck sweater

To enjoy a winter evening, she likes to clad herself in a ribbed green turtleneck jumper

Ananya Panday instagram 

If she attends an event in the city, she likes to layer her formal outfit with a furry white blazer

Furry blazer

Ami Patel instagram

Chic and stylish, this oversized black sweater looks modish with her mini black skirt

Oversized sweater

Ami Patel instagram

At home, you will find her looking relaxed in a dark-hued high-neck jumper

High-neck jumper

Ananya Panday instagram

