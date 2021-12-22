Winter looks served by Shraddha Kapoor
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 22, 2021
Sweater dress and puffer jacket
At the airport, Shraddha looked winter-ready in a grey bodycon sweater dress that she topped off with a short brown puffer jacket and black boots
Pinkvilla
Cropped denim jacket for less cold days
For a casual warm look, she wore a white tank top with a blue cropped denim jacket and printed comfy pants
Pinkvilla
Sheer jacket for a trendy look
Switching things up, she wore a trendy sheer jacket on top of a white tank top and sage green faux leather pants
Pinkvilla
Black coat for cold days
To round off another chic look, she layered her white top and pale pink pants with a long black coat
Pinkvilla
Leather jacket for the win
Exuding major rock chic looks, she looked winter-ready in a red leather jacket, skinny fit jeans and black boots
Pinkvilla
She bundled up in a long black parka jacket and a multicoloured scarf to drive the winter blues away!
Long parka jacket for chilly mornings
Shraddha Kapoor instagram
For a winter vacay in Serbia, she was clad in a tie-dye puffer jacket and a woollen beanie cap
Tie-dye puffer jacket to stay warm and stylish
Shraddha Kapoor instagram
To soak up some sun, she wore a white sweatshirt and topped it off with a black jacket
Sweatshirt and jacket combo
Shraddha Kapoor instagram
For a day out in the city, she slipped into comfy sweatpants, a white tank top and a pink knitted cardigan
Sweatpants and cardigan look
Pinkvilla
While leaving from the airport, she looked chic in a neutral-hued zippered jacket and casual jeans and a top
Zippered jacket for a casual look
Pinkvilla
