Winter looks served by Shraddha Kapoor

NEENAZ AKHTAR

DEC 22, 2021

Sweater dress and puffer jacket

At the airport, Shraddha looked winter-ready in a grey bodycon sweater dress that she topped off with a short brown puffer jacket and black boots

Pinkvilla

Cropped denim jacket for less cold days

For a casual warm look, she wore a white tank top with a blue cropped denim jacket and printed comfy pants

Pinkvilla

Sheer jacket for a trendy look

Switching things up, she wore a trendy sheer jacket on top of a white tank top and sage green faux leather pants

Pinkvilla

Black coat for cold days

To round off another chic look, she layered her white top and pale pink pants with a long black coat

Pinkvilla

Leather jacket for the win

Exuding major rock chic looks, she looked winter-ready in a red leather jacket, skinny fit jeans and black boots

Pinkvilla

She bundled up in a long black parka jacket and a multicoloured scarf to drive the winter blues away!

Long parka jacket for chilly mornings

Shraddha Kapoor instagram

For a winter vacay in Serbia, she was clad in a tie-dye puffer jacket and a woollen beanie cap

Tie-dye puffer jacket to stay warm and stylish

Shraddha Kapoor instagram

To soak up some sun, she wore a white sweatshirt and topped it off with a black jacket

Sweatshirt and jacket combo

Shraddha Kapoor instagram 

For a day out in the city, she slipped into comfy sweatpants, a white tank top and a pink knitted cardigan

Sweatpants and cardigan look

Pinkvilla

While leaving from the airport, she looked chic in a neutral-hued zippered jacket and casual jeans and a top

Zippered jacket for a casual look

Pinkvilla

