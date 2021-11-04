nov 4, 2021
Winter skincare: Tips for a healthy skin
You have no control over the dipping temperatures, but you can certainly do a lot for your skin during these winter months
From using a hydrating face wash containing hyaluronic acid to moving on to heavy moisturiser
And limiting your shower time to 10 minutes, all can help fight dry skin in winter
While keeping skin moisturised all the time is good, skipping off sunscreen on those grey winter days is not
For that lovely winter glow, mash papaya and mix it with the juice of half a lemon, rinse off after drying
Itchy-dry skin causing you trouble? Dip a cotton ball in a bowl of milk and apply it over the irritated area
And keep it for 5 minutes. Milk has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce itchiness and the lactic acid in it promotes healing
For a DIY scrub, take 2 tbsp of olive oil, 4 tbsp of brown sugar, and 1 tsp honey. Rub this on your face in a circular motion and wash off after a while
Avoid exfoliating your skin too often. Stick to twice a week so that your skin doesn’t look dry
For tender-soft lips, apply a coat of honey over your lips thrice a day
Honey is a natural moisturiser that helps to keep your lips hydrated all the time and treats chapped lips
Include foods rich in omega 3 and 6 fatty acids and drink lots of water for healthy-looking skin
Click Here
thanks for reading
next : Anushka Sharma’s best casual looks