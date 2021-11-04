nov 4, 2021

Winter skincare: Tips for a healthy skin

You have no control over the dipping temperatures, but you can certainly do a lot for your skin during these winter months

From using a hydrating face wash containing hyaluronic acid to moving on to heavy moisturiser

And limiting your shower time to 10 minutes, all can help fight dry skin in winter

While keeping skin moisturised all the time is good, skipping off sunscreen on those grey winter days is not

For that lovely winter glow, mash papaya and mix it with the juice of half a lemon, rinse off after drying

Itchy-dry skin causing you trouble? Dip a cotton ball in a bowl of milk and apply it over the irritated area

And keep it for 5 minutes. Milk has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce itchiness and the lactic acid in it promotes healing

For a DIY scrub, take 2 tbsp of olive oil, 4 tbsp of brown sugar, and 1 tsp honey. Rub this on your face in a circular motion and wash off after a while

Avoid exfoliating your skin too often. Stick to twice a week so that your skin doesn’t look dry

For tender-soft lips, apply a coat of honey over your lips thrice a day

Honey is a natural moisturiser that helps to keep your lips hydrated all the time and treats chapped lips

Include foods rich in omega 3 and 6 fatty acids and drink lots of water for healthy-looking skin

