Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
DEC 04, 2022
Winter style: Celeb-approved chic skirts
Selena Gomez
The sensational star shows us the perfect way to rock a street style look, donning a black wrap-style leather skirt, styled with a sweetheart neckline top
Image: Getty Images
All-white look
The diva, who never ceases to amaze us with her style, wore a white knit peplum top and teamed it with a matching long pencil skirt
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
We loved her refreshing take on winter fashion in this white turtleneck top, clubbed with a striped blue midi skirt and powder blue coat
Image: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
DP never misses to make a noteworthy appearance like in this white sweater and skirt set from Zara
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon
The diva opted for a white three-piece set that consisted of a jacket, shirt and pleated skirt and accessorised it with silver accessories
Video: Pinkvilla
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
The actress opted for a monochrome linen set that entailed a loose-fit blazer ,waistcoat and maxi-length skirt with front slit
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Black is powerful, there's no question about it! The diva styled her oversized crop sweater with a matching pleated skirt
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Drive away the winter blues bwith a tan bodycon skirt like the gorgeous starlet
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Gigi Hadid
Looking sexy as ever, the gorgeous star styled her black crop turtleneck sweater with a faux leather skirt, belt and thigh-high boots
Image: Getty Images
Radhika Madan
The actress wore a ribbed pastel blue co-ord set featuring a crop top with a tie-up string and paired with a mini skirt
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
