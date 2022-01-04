Fashion

DEC 04, 2022

Winter style: Celeb-approved chic skirts

Selena Gomez

The sensational star shows us the perfect way to rock a street style look, donning a black wrap-style leather skirt, styled with a sweetheart neckline top

Image: Getty Images

All-white look

The diva, who never ceases to amaze us with her style, wore a white knit peplum top and teamed it with a matching long pencil skirt

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

We loved her refreshing take on winter fashion in this white turtleneck top, clubbed with a striped blue midi skirt and powder blue coat

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

DP never misses to make a noteworthy appearance like in this white sweater and skirt set from Zara

Image: Pinkvilla

 Kriti Sanon

The diva opted for a white three-piece set that consisted of a jacket, shirt and pleated skirt and accessorised it with silver accessories

Video: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The actress opted for a monochrome linen set that entailed a loose-fit blazer ,waistcoat and maxi-length skirt with front slit

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

 Parineeti Chopra

Black is powerful, there's no question about it! The diva styled her oversized crop sweater with a matching pleated skirt

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Drive away the winter blues bwith a tan bodycon skirt like the gorgeous starlet

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Gigi Hadid

Looking sexy as ever, the gorgeous star styled her black crop turtleneck sweater with a faux leather skirt, belt and thigh-high boots

Image: Getty Images

Radhika Madan

The actress wore a ribbed pastel blue co-ord set featuring a crop top with a tie-up string and paired with a mini skirt

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

